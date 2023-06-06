THINGS TO DO
DINNER
• A spaghetti dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, 61 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Spaghetti meals are $12, chicken parmigiana is $13, and a dozen meatballs to go is $12. Meals are dine in or takeout and include beverages, salad, pasta and ice cream.
FOOD
• The Laurel Kitchen Incubator is hosting a Pop-Up Food Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon. Local vendors include Blaurock Brats by Mike and Elephant #8.
Tickets are required for each vendor: $5 for a half portion or $10 for full portion.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Hermitage Historical Society‘s June 10 flea market is open for vendor setups. Call 724-877-7996 for info.
The event will take place at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage, in the Whispering Pines Park next to the Stewart Home House. Setup time is 6:30 to 7 a.m., and sale time is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over 25 vendors registered for this Saturday event, and the historical society will be selling in the garage to benefit the preservation of the Stewart House, home to the Hermitage Historical Society.
There will be Amish doughnuts and a lunch counter.
HISTORY
• Sharon Historical Society will offers tours of Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will be guided to nine stops featuring the famous and infamous buried there. The event last about two and a half hours and involves about a mile and a half of walking on uneven, rolling terrain. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to park and get to the orientation point.
The cemetery is at the north end of Sharon’s North Oakland Avenue. The $5 cost includes a 36-page keepsake booklet.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Grove City Strawberry Days runs Friday through Sunday at Grove City Memorial Park. Enjoy food, vendors, children’s activities, music, church service and more.
Info: Visit “Grove City Strawberry Days” on Facebook.
• Wendell August Forge, 2073 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, hosts the Centennial Tent Sale through Saturday, June 10, to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. Items will include overstock products, owner’s reserve pieces, retail displays, retiring pieces and antiques.
There will also be wine tastings and refreshments. For more information or to register for a special VIP shopping opportunity, visit www.wendellaugust.com
THEATER
• ”Belles,” a play in two acts and 45 phone calls, take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon. It is a heartwarming comedy about love and family and six southern sisters who reconnect.
Tickets are $20, which includes beverage and a southern dessert. Buy tickets online at sharpsvillehistorical.org or at Mehler Insurance in Sharpsville. Proceeds benefit the Sharpsville Historical Society.
