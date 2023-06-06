THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon Steel Girls meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Each attendee will order from the menu and pay their own bill. RSVP by calling Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589 or Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077.
• Reynolds Class of 1962 will meet for lunch on June 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Brass Lantern in Transfer. Please plan to attend and let classmates know.
• The Sawhill Retirees annual picnic will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at the Legion. The Sept. 5 meeting will be at 10 a.m. DJ’s Greenhouse and Gardens, 1004 E. Lake Road, Transfer. Reservations and payment are required for the August picnic and the September meeting.
Refreshments, coffee and social visiting are available at regular meetings. President Joe Ross invites members and guests to all meetings.
• The Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Vey’s, 3176 E. State Street, in Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• The Reynolds Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Pizza Hut in Greenville. Note the change of location.
• The Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and spouses are welcome. For information, contact Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
BUS TRIPS
• The Sharpsville Historical Society hosts a trip on June 21 to the Thistledown Racino in North Randall, Ohio. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from the Sharon City Center parking lots and returns at 5 p.m. Cost is $40. Info: Call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884.
FAMILY FUN
• The Baughman Family Community Center, 71 Columbia Ave., Greenville, hosts these programs:
» Adult art class will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in June. Instructor is local artist Don Thomas. Learn about line drawing and shading and how to paint flowers, trees, faces and more.
Supplies are provided, but please bring your own if available. Cost is $3 per session for members or $10 per session for non-members.
» Teen dance 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, for ages 12 to 15. There will be a DJ, snacks and games. It will be chaperoned. Cost is $2 for members and $5 for non-members.
» Preschool sports camp willrun from 11 a.m. to noon June 13 to 15 for ages 3 to 5. There will be basketball, soccer, volleyball and baseball. Balloons and foam will be used as a safe alternative.
Cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members.
» These programs are for ages 6 to 12; cost is $25 for members and $40 for non-members: Volleyball camp 9 a.m. to noon June 19 to 22; flag football 9 a.m. to noon June 26 to 29; speed and agility camp 9 a.m. to noon July 10 to 13; and soccer camp 9 a.m. to noon July 24 to 27.
For more information about the center or to register for a program, call 724-917-2857. More details can be found on the center’s Facebook page or baughmanfcc.org
FARM MARKETS
• Grove City Market in the Park is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at Grove City Memorial Park.
• Fresh Marketplace is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 129 Chestnut St., New Wilmington.
FOOD
• Seeds of Faith Ministries will hold its weekly lunch specials on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this summer at its food truck in the parking lot of Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Meals are $8 and choices are Philly steak, hot Italian sausage or chicken tenders. Call 724-931-5018 to place your order from noon to 8 p.m. on those days.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will be holding safe driving knowledge courses for seniors:
» 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Mercer.
» 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 and 25 at UPMC Specialty Care Center, Hermitage
» 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City.
» 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at McGonigle Ambulance Service, Hermitage.
These courses are PennDOT-approved, do not require the passing of any test, and include a multi-year discount on your auto insurance. They are designed for motorists 55 or older who wish to sharpen their driving skills and refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road.
To register, visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com or call 1-800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245.
HISTORY
• Sharon Historical Society will offers tours of Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Visitors will be guided to nine stops featuring the famous and infamous buried there. The event last about two and a half hours and involves about a mile and a half of walking on uneven, rolling terrain. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to park and get to the orientation point.
The cemetery is at the north end of Sharon's North Oakland Avenue. The $5 cost includes a 36-page keepsake booklet.
FUNDRAISERS
• A golf tournament to benefit revival team projects for Brandy Springs Park will be June 24 at Shenango Lake Golf Club in Transfer. Shotgun start is 9 a.m. The $300 cost per four-person team includes 18 holes, cart, drinks, hot dogs and dinner.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and skill events. Registration deadline is June 17.
For information and registration: Visit “Brandy Springs Park Revival” on Facebook; send a check made out to “Brandy Springs Park” to P.O. Box 414, Mercer, PA 16137; or email brandyspringsrevival@gmail.com
• The Hermitage Historical Society‘s June 10 flea market is open for vendor setups. Call 724-877-7996 for info.
The event will take place Saturday at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage, in the Whispering Pines Park next to the Stewart Home House. Setup time is 6:30 to 7 a.m., and sale time is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over 25 vendors registered, and the historical society will be selling in the garage to benefit the preservation of the Stewart House, home to the Hermitage Historical Society. There will be Amish doughnuts and a lunch counter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.