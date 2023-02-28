THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Eat ‘N’ Park, 2270 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and friends are always welcome. Info: 724-962-4806.
• Reservations are due by March 13 for The Arc of Mercer County’s annual meeting, which begins at 7:30 a.m. March 28 at The Avalon at Buhl Park, Hermitage. A breakfast buffet will be provided.
Guest speaker is Mark Longietti, director of business and community development.
Information: Diane O’Rourke at 724-981-2950, ext. 208. Reservations: Sheila Orelli at 724-981-2950, ext. 245, or sorelli@mercerarc.org.
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICALS
• Greenville High School will perform "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday this week and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium, 9 Donation Road, Greenville. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The League of Women Voters of Mercer County will present its annual book discussion program at 2 p.m. Saturday (3-4-23) at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave. in Sharon.
”The Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism” by Anne Applebaum is this year’s program. Former Mercer County District Attorney James Epstein will lead the discussion. All are welcome to join the discussion and reading the book is not required.
• Bethel Life, 246 S. Mercer St., Greenville, will host a free movie night featuring LIFEMARK from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (3-3-23). Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
LIFEMARK, the feature film for the evening, is a new film from executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers that is inspired by an incredible true story that celebrates the gift of life. Rated PG-13.
Children are welcome and will enjoy the movie “Luca.”
