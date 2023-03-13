THINGS TO DO
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICALS
• Hickory High School Drama Department will present the musical “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium, 640 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Information and tickets: 724-981-8750, ext. 1242.
MEETINGS
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (3-16-23) at Mama Jane’s, Hadley Road in Greenville. Note the change of location. All members and friends are welcome.
• Hubbard American Legion Post 51 will hold its first monthly meeting of 2023 at 7 p.m. Thursday (3-16-23) in the Social Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., Hubbard. Parking to access the Social Hall is at the lower level parking lot of the church. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the meeting.
• Brookfield Class of 1963 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Thursday (3-16-23) at Laddies Sky Club, 8189 Warren-Sharon Road, Masury. Classmates and guests are welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• Mercer Knights of Columbus will host St. Patrick’s Day Bingo and Bake Sale on Friday (3-17-23) in Gallagher Hall, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Mercer. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Regular bingo begins at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the parish.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Sharon Elks, 260 E Connelly Blvd, Sharon, will host a Spring Fling Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (3-19-23). Information: 724-346-5795.
