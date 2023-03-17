THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956
meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• The West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at West Middlesex Diner. Spouses and others are welcome.
• Hermitage Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday (3-21-23) for a program by Larry and Betty Gealy, who will give background history of the monument business started by Larry’s father, Dick Gealy.
The meeting takes place at the Stewart House, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage.
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 24 Water St., Fredonia, will serve a braised steak dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Adult meals are $12 each. Information: 724-866-4202 or 724-475-3735.
• Sharon Elks Club, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, will serve a wild game dinner on March 25. Doors open at 3 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. Buffet includes wild game and beverage. The event features a 3-gun raffle for a Scout 350 Legend, Tri-Star Cobra Tactical 12 Gauge, and a Taurus 9mm. Tickets are $20 for dinner and 3 guns or $5 for 3 guns only. All proceeds benefit Sharon Elks. Information: Chuck Haskell at 724-699-8210.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
All month — raffle auction available. Tickets are $3 for 10 tickets and $5 for 20 tickets.
• Monday – 9:30 a.m., prize bingo; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba
• Tuesday – 9 a.m., pancakes; 9:30 a.m., craft with Debbie; 10 a.m., Trivia Tuesday; 12:30 p.m., yoga
• Wednesday – 9:30 a.m., bingo; 1 p.m., art
• Thursday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 10 a.m., sculpt and strengthen; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Chronic Disease for Self Management program (six week program. See flier.)
• Friday – 10 a.m., bingocizers; 1:30 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
• Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., speaker Tom Hall, PHN, on “Diabetes and free blood pressure screenings; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
• Tuesday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 12:30 p.m., Tech Talk with Thiel College staff and students; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., speaker Carolyn Hartle; 12:30 p.m., Inspiration Hour with Chaplain Janet Crespi; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
• Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Friday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., karaoke with Bill Henry; 12:30 p.m., Friends and Fellowship grief support group with Mande Burckart, hospice liason for Amedisys; 1 p.m., Seniors for Safe Driving
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Wilmington Township Civic League is sponsoring a rabies clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. March 25 at the Wilmington Township Mercer County Municipal Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington. Cost is $10 per animal with proceeds benefiting Civic League scholarships. Information: email wilmingtontwp@gmail.com or call 724-946-8074.
• Sharon Beautification Committee is looking for sponsors of hanging baskets to help beautify downtown Sharon in the coming months. Cost is $95 per hanging basket of scarlet begonias, which will adorn lamp posts at major intersections, sidewalks, and walkways. Each basket can bear the name of an individual or business, as well as include a dedication to a loved one. Donations are tax deductible.
Payment is due now through April 22 with check made payable to Sharon Beautification Committee and mailed to SBC, c/o Insite Group, Inc., 611 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon PA 16146.
• A consignment auction to benefit the Lakeview Area Public Library will be March 26 at Bullock’s Bid’N Buy Auction Company, 4635 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City. Early bird auction starts at 12:15 p.m.
Box lots and donated items, donated gift cards and goods from local businesses will be offered for bids.
For more info and list of items, visit www.auctionzip.co/. To donate items and arrange pick-up, call Pam Slatcoff at 814-282-2345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.