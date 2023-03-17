THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• Laurel Technical Institute will offer a pop-up food hall from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its location at 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon. Cost is $5 for a half portion and $10 for a full portion. Featured will be food from Elephant #8 Thai Restaurant, Julians, Flava, and Mike Blaurock. All are welcome.
• St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho St., Farrell, is sponsoring an Easter bread sale on April 4. Pickup is 4 to 6 p.m. from the Sherman Avenue entrance.
Plain bread is $7, raisin bread is $8, and plain pogach is $5.
To order: Launa at 724-342-2489 or Linda at 724-866-7488.
• A lasagna dinner take-out fundraiser to benefit Lakeview Area Public Library is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at the Sandy Lake Borough Building. Tickets are $11 each and can be purchased at the library.
Monetary and food item donations are also being accepted to help defer the cost of the meals. Contact organizer Pam Slatcoff 814-282-2345.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• A non-partisan event honoring Mark Longietti will be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage.
This event is to celebrate Mark’s service to his constituency with all profits going to Mark’s chosen charity, The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Building Fund.
Tickets are $30 each, which includes hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and live music. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets can be purchased directly by phoning Ron at 724-699-9676 or from any of the following locations:
The Italian Home in Farrell, Prince of Peace Center in Farrell, The Hickory VFW Post 6166 in Hermitage, Nick’s Inn in Hermitage, The Community Food Warehouse in Sharon, The Maennerchor Club in Sharon, and Muscarella’s in Sharpsville.
• Community Arts Experience will launch its Friday Night LIVE music and art exhibition series starting at 9 p.m. March 31 in the CAE Academy and Sports Complex, Chavers Community Center, upper level, 211 Federal St., Farrell. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Cover charge is $10.
This event will take place the fourth Friday of each month for adults 21 years and older, showcasing local talent in music, art, and food, minus exposure to lewd music and lure of drugs and alcohol, creating a safe, social environment for those in recovery.
This month’s program features line dancing instruction by Shelly Blue with DJ D. Pen. Food artist Joshua Savage of Jay-Sav Cooks will prepare the food and artist Kavon Wright will display and sell her art pieces.
To RSVP or for more information, visit www.caeww.com/fridaynightlive or call 866-961-2239.
CAE is a tax-exempt, non-profit charitable organization. Its coalition-based mentoring arts academy is dedicated to transforming culture.
• The Shenango Valley Corvette Club spring dance and basket raffle will be 7 to 11 p.m. April 1 with DJ Platter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available now at $20 in advance or $22 at the door. Price includes an open bar and finger food buffet. Attendees must be 21 years old.
Tickets are available from any club member, Yankee Lake Party Center, or Steve at Hubbard Greenwood Chevrolet.
For reservations, call Norma at 330-530-3133. For tickets, call Rick at 724-977-1414 or Ray at 724-813-2862.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Crossroads, a non-profit addiction treatment center at 207 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Farrell, will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30. The event provides the opportunity to meet the care team and explore the facility. Refreshments will be served.
Crossroads treats the whole person, not just the addiction, combining outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders with counseling and end-to-end care coordination.
All are welcome to attend the open house. Anyone who can’t attend is welcome to schedule a convenient time to take a tour and meet the care team.
Info: James Hanna at jhanna@ctc.care.
• Helping Hands Home Care and Hospice will offer a grief support group for anyone who has suffered a loss of any kind. The group meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage. The next meeting is April 11.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is sponsoring a bus trip to Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca, N.Y., on April 20. The bus leaves the former Reyer’s parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and leaves the casino at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations: Petie Kelly Zipay at 724-962-0712 or Rita Sloan at 724-813-9199.
Also, the society is planning a two-night gambling getaway July 11 to 13 at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario.
The bus leaves the former Reyer’s parking lot at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Cost is $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. Price includes $10 free slot play and $15 dining gift card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by April 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: Rita Sloan at 724-813-9199.
MEETINGS
• West Middlesex Kiwanis Club will host its annual all-you-can-eat pancake day, featuring apple-walnut pancakes, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the cafeteria at West Middlesex High School. Donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. There will also be a raffle drawing.
