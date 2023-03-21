THINGS TO DOMEETINGS• Farrell High School Class of 1956 will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday (3-27-23) at Bob Evans in Hermitage.
FOOD• West Middlesex Kiwanis Club will host its annual all-you-can-eat pancake day, featuring apple-walnut pancakes, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (3-25-23) in the cafeteria at West Middlesex High School. Donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
• Sharon Elks Club, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, will serve a wild game dinner on Saturday (3-25-23). Doors open at 3 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. Buffet includes wild game and beverage. The event features a 3-gun raffle for a Scout 350 Legend, Tri-Star Cobra Tactical 12 Gauge, and a Taurus 9mm. Tickets are $20 for dinner and 3 guns or $5 for 3 guns only. All proceeds benefit Sharon Elks. Information: Chuck Haskell at 724-699-8210.
• Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, is planning a one-day fish fry, sponsored by the Deaconess Board of Pennsylvania, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Donation is $15 per meal. Pickup only. For pre-orders, call 234-600-8238.
• St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, which serves the Brookfield and Sharon areas, will serve Lenten fish dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. this Friday and on March 31. Dine in or take out. The church also offers a fish sandwich lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those Fridays. Carry out only.
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICALS
• Reynolds High School will present Broadway Jr.’s Revue: “Raise Your Voice” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium, 531 Reynolds Rd, Greenville. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Wilmington Township Civic League is sponsoring a rabies clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wilmington Township Mercer County Municipal Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington. Cost is $10 per animal with proceeds benefiting Civic League scholarships. Info: email wilmingtontwp@gmail.com or call 724-946-8074.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is sponsoring a bus trip to Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca, N.Y., on April 20. The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and leaves the casino at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations: 724-962-0712 or 724-813-9199.
Also, the society is planning a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario.
The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot in Sharon at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. Price includes $10 slot play and $15 dining card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by April 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
