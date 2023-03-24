THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will meet starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday with an Elmer Session. Business meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The program at 7:30 p.m. features keynote speaker Mike Varga, NR3C, MCARC’s ACS/RACES radio officer, and ARRL emergency coordinator for Mercer and Lawrence counties.
This meeting will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon.
The meeting will also be offered via Zoom. Visit www.w3lif.org/ for information.
FOOD
• St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho St., Farrell, is sponsoring an Easter bread sale on April 4. Pickup is 4 to 6 p.m. from the Sherman Avenue entrance.
Plain bread is $7, raisin bread is $8, and plain pogach is $5.
To order: Launa at 724-342-2489 or Linda at 724-866-7488.
• A lasagna dinner take-out fundraiser to benefit Lakeview Area Public Library is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at the Sandy Lake Borough Building. Tickets are $11 each and can be purchased at the library.
Monetary and food item donations are also being accepted to help defer the cost of the meals. Contact organizer Pam Slatcoff 814-282-2345.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Hermitage Tractor Supply store invites young gardeners to its Plant-A-Seed event for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Hermitage Tractor Supply, 2998 E. State St., Hermitage.
Young customers can visit the store to plant a Perennial Butterfly Garden, while supplies last.
• Aisha Weston will be the guest speaker at the 29th Annual Awards Luncheon of the Mercer County Frontiers Club at noon on April 15 at Tiffany Banquet Center in Brookfield.
A graduate of Farrell High School, Weston is a school psychologist in Bensalem Township, Pa. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in the area of psychology and a minor in neuroscience. She also earned a master’s degree in education and educational psychology from Indiana University of PA. She is pursuing a Doctorate of Education degree in educational leadership from the Interdisciplinary Doctorate Program for Educational Leaders at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
Weston is the daughter of Ronald and Karen Weston of Farrell.
The Frontiers Club is a community service organization with a primary focus on African American youth.
The club will also present its community service award to Deanna Yarboro-Brown for her work with the Mercer Unit of the NAACP and area youth.
During the luncheon, the club will also present scholar recognition awards to African American students who graduated from high schools in Mercer County and Brookfield, primarily in the year prior to the program. The club will award $1,500 scholarships to African American graduating seniors from area high schools.
Tickets for the luncheon may be purchased from members of the organizations and the office of Dr. Theodore Yarboro at 724-346-4124.
• Community Arts Experience will launch its Friday Night LIVE music and art exhibition series starting at 9 p.m. Friday (3-31-23) in the CAE Academy and Sports Complex, Chavers Community Center, upper level, 211 Federal St., Farrell. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Cover charge is $10.
This event will take place the fourth Friday of each month for adults 21 years and older, showcasing local talent in music, art, and food.To RSVP or for more information, visit www.caeww.com/fridaynightlive or call 866-961-2239.
CAE is a tax-exempt, non-profit charitable organization. Its coalition-based mentoring arts academy is dedicated to transforming culture.
• The League of Women Voters of Mercer County is celebrating Earth Day with a program presented by Kelcy Marini of the Mercer County Conservation District. The event will take place at 2 p.m. April 1 at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The program is free and open to the public.
OPEN HOUSE
• Crossroads, a non-profit addiction treatment center at 207 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Farrell, will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30. The event provides the opportunity to meet the care team and explore the facility. Refreshments will be served.
All are welcome to attend the open house. Anyone who can’t attend is welcome to schedule a convenient time to take a tour and meet the care team.
Info: James Hanna at jhanna@ctc.care.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
All month — raffle auction available. Tickets are $3 for 10 tickets and $5 for 20 tickets.
• Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingocizers; 11 a.m., speaker Tom Hall; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba
• Tuesday – 9 a.m., breakfast samich for $1; 9:30 a.m., Duplicate Bridge; 10 a.m., prize bingo with Tomika; 12:30 p.m., yoga; 3 p.m. tap class
• Wednesday – 9:30 a.m., B-I-N-G-O; 11 a.m., speaker Courtney Beachy on gambling awareness; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba; 1 p.m., art
• Thursday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 10 a.m., sculpt and strengthen; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Chronic Disease for Self Management program (six week program. See flier.)
• Friday – 10 a.m., Bingocizers; 1:30 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
• Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:30 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
• Tuesday – 9 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., speaker Courtney Beachy BHC, on “Gambling Away the Golden Years”; 12:30 p.m., “Tech Talk” with Thiel College staff and students; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; no Tai Chi today; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Gillian Demofonte, Helping Hands Home Care, guitarist and music therapist; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
• Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Friday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Basement Band entertains
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
FUNDRAISERS
• Sharon Beautification Committee is looking for sponsors of hanging baskets to help beautify downtown Sharon in the coming months. Cost is $95 per hanging basket of scarlet begonias, which will adorn lamp posts at major intersections, sidewalks, and walkways. Each basket can bear the name of an individual or business, as well as include a dedication to a loved one. Donations are tax deductible.
Payment is due now through April 22 with check made payable to Sharon Beautification Committee and mailed to SBC, c/o Insite Group, Inc., 611 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon PA 16146.
