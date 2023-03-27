THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. today (3-29-23) at Applebee’s Grill & Bar in Hermitage at 11:30. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
FOOD
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on April 7. The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen.
Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Order now for a Good Friday meal. To order, call 724-981-0571 by April 5.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Community Arts Experience will launch its Friday Night LIVE music and art exhibition series starting at 9 p.m. Friday (3-31-23) in the CAE Academy and Sports Complex, Chavers Community Center, upper level, 211 Federal St., Farrell. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Cover charge is $10.
This event will take place the fourth Friday of each month for adults 21 years and older, showcasing local talent in music, art, and food.To RSVP or for more information, visit www.caeww.com/fridaynightlive or call 866-961-2239.
CAE is a tax-exempt, non-profit charitable organization. Its coalition-based mentoring arts academy is dedicated to transforming culture.
• The League of Women Voters of Mercer County is celebrating Earth Day with a program presented by Kelcy Marini of the Mercer County Conservation District. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday (4-1-23) at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The program is free and open to the public.
• Hermitage Tractor Supply store invites young gardeners to its Plant-A-Seed event on Saturday (4-1-23) for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hermitage Tractor Supply, 2998 E. State St., Hermitage.
Young customers can visit the store to plant a Perennial Butterfly Garden, while supplies last.
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICALS
• Sharon High School will present "The Little Mermaid" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.
• Mercer High School will perform the musical, "Legally Blonde," at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. All tickets are $10.
• The PA CareerLink Mercer County will host its 2023 Mercer County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5 at the Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Mercer. There will be 50 employers and training providers on hand and ready to conduct open interviews for all open positions and training opportunities.
Job seekers should dress for an interview, bring resume copies, and be prepared to meet with hiring representatives.
This event is free to attend, and a free shuttle service will be provided at the CareerLink.
For more information, list of exhibitors, directions, or to pre-register, visit www.bit.ly/2023MCJF, the PA CareerLink office at 217 W. State St. in Sharon, or call PA CareerLink at 724-347-9257.
