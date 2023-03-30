THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Ryder’s Restaurant, New Wilmington. Spouses and friends are welcome. Info: Beverly Chlpka at 724-962-4806.
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant, New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday at Joe and Company, 146 Main St., Greenville. Classmates should note the change in time for April only.
• Mercer County Historical Society will host and sponsor its eighth Civil War Roundtable of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of Miller Chapel, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
James D. Carnes, a retired history teacher at Grove City Area School District, will give a presentation on the Battle of New Market.
The meeting lasts one hour, is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon.
• The Westford Flower Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Shenango Township building, 6865 Collins Road, Jamestown, Pa.
The program, “New Perennials and Annual Plants” will be presented by Dennis James. A short business meeting will follow the program, led by President Julie Harris.
Light refreshments will be provided and program books will be available. Annual dues of $10 will be collected at this meeting.
Westford Flower Club maintains the planters throughout Pymatuning State Park, the Arch in Jamestown, and the South Shenango Township Building.
FOOD• St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho St., Farrell, is sponsoring an Easter bread sale on Tuesday (4-4-23). Pickup is 4 to 6 p.m. from the Sherman Avenue entrance.
Plain bread is $7, raisin bread is $8, and plain pogach is $5. To order: Launa at 724-342-2489 or Linda at 724-866-7488.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on April 7. The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen.
Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Order now for a Good Friday meal. To order, call 724-981-0571 by April 5.
FUNDRAISERS
• Tails of Hope presents a kitten season fundraiser, “Breakfast at Kitteny’s” at 11 a.m. April 22 at The Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center, 47 Vine Ave., Sharon.
Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Event includes a breakfast buffet, bingo for nine designer “purrses,” basket raffles, a 50/50, door prizes, kittens, and more.
To reserve seats online, visit TailsofHopeWPA.org. For info, call 724-346-4673.
• The Philanthropic Educational Organization annual indoor yard sale will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be a large variety of items sold by donation to the organization. Some larger items will be priced to sell. Proceeds benefit educational scholarships.
Info at www.peointernational.org.
MUSIC • The Harrisville Community Band, now in its 58th year, will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Good Friday (4-7-23) at the Harrisville Fire Hall, 313 E. Mercer St. Director of the 30-member band is Jim Jaskowak, a Grove City Area School District music educator for many years.
Some selections include, “Highlights from Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Assurance,” “Disney at the Movies,” “British Eighth March,” and “Crown Him With Many Crowns.” Two selections will be performed by the band’s own French horn quartet.
Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Vic Karcher of Grove City. Admission is free. Any free-will donations collected will benefit the fire department. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
• Penn State Choral Ensemble, along with ACTS and HopeCAT, will present “Essence of Joy” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (4-4-23) in the Penn State Shenango auditorium.
As one of seven choral ensembles in the School of Music, “Essence of Joy” performs sacred and secular music from the African and African-American traditions.
As part of the ensemble’s visit to the valley, a special vocal workshop for local high school students will take place at 4 p.m. that day at the ACTS Performing Arts Center, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon. Interested students should contact their high school choral director to register.
JOB FAIRS
• The PA CareerLink Mercer County will host its 2023 Mercer County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (4-5-23) at the Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Mercer. There will be 50 employers and training providers on hand and ready to conduct open interviews for all open positions and training opportunities.
Job seekers should dress for an interview, bring resume copies, and be prepared to meet with hiring representatives.
This event is free to attend, and a free shuttle service will be provided at the CareerLink.
For info, visit www.bit.ly/2023MCJF, the PA CareerLink office at 217 W. State St. in Sharon, or call PA CareerLink at 724-347-9257.
