MEETINGS
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday (3-7-23) at Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday (3-7-23) at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon.
• Farrell High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Wednesday (3-8-23) at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
• Mercer County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (3-9-23) at in Hermitage City Center Council Chambers, 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. To attend by Zoom, email mercercountydems@gmail.com for the passcode.
FOOD
• A spaghetti dinner will be held at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 from 3 to 6 p.m. March 11 for dine in and take out. The dinner includes beverages, salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, and ice cream. Tickets are $12. Meatballs can be ordered to go for $12 a dozen. The lodge is at 7 S. Neshannock Road, at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage.
• Fredonia Lions Club will host its 63rd pancake/buckwheat and sausage supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville.
Pre-sales and veterans are $9 each or $10 at the door. Children under age 12 are $5 each. Pre-sale tickets are available now by calling Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-456-0280.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on Friday (3-10-23). The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen.
Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Order now for the Lenten season. To order, call 724-981-0571 by March 8.
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 11 at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Info: 330-442-1223.
• The Mercer Coordinating Council (The Yokettes) will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon March 11 at Morris Chapel Church, 926 Darr Ave., Farrell.
The full breakfast costs $10 and includes pancakes, sausage, grits, eggs, and beverages. Delivery is available by calling 724-301-2543.
• West Middlesex Kiwanis Club will host its annual all-you-can-eat pancake day, featuring apple-walnut pancakes, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the cafeteria at West Middlesex High School. Donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
There will also be a raffle drawing. All are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• United Way of Mercer County is kicking off Read Across Mercer County week celebrating the important programs nurturing a love of reading and making a difference in the lives of children in Mercer County.
As part of this initiative, volunteers will be reading during the READ after-school programs offered through United Way of Mercer County and local elementary schools. Mark Longietti will be reading at READ Program at Artman Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (3-8-23).
• Mercer County Conservation District is sponsoring its annual seedling sale of a variety of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. Orders and payment are due by March 24.
To view the catalog and find an order form, visit www.mercercountycd.com or call 724-662-2242 to request a mailed copy.
The drive-through seedling pickup day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at Munnell Run Farm in Mercer.
• Coffee with the Commissioners will be offered at 9 a.m. March 16 at the Mercer County Extension Office, in Coolspring Township, north of Mercer. The event is sponsored by the Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Greenville Area, Shenango Valley, and Grove City chambers.
Pre-selected questions will be taken and moderator will be Nate Hamilla of West Central Job Partnership – PA CareerLink of Mercer County. Questions may be submitted by anyone to the Mercer Chamber office. Pastries will be provided by Allie’s Sweet Tooth of Mercer.
Reservations are required and tickets are $10 each. To RSVP, email mercerchamber@zoominternet.net.
• Grove City College will hold Math Blast 2023 on March 18 in the Staley Hall of Arts and Letters on campus.
Math Blast is a free program that provides fun and hands-on math lessons in an active learning environment for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participating children can choose from a variety of classes and activities, including M&M Math, Measurement Mania — Pancake Insania, Secret Codes, Mathemagic, Gumdrop Geometry, and Probability Playground.
Classes are taught by Grove City College education majors with support from the Department of Mathematics.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. in Staley Hall, with sessions from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. Each child will choose two different lessons.
Info: visit gcc.edu/mathblast or contact Dr. Kelleen Bonomo, professor of Mathematics, at 724-450-1559 or khbonomo@gcc.edu.
• The 11th annual Shamrock ‘N Run 5K walk-run to raise funds and promote awareness for PHN Charitable Foundation will begin at 10 a.m. March 11 at LTI’s Sharon satellite location, 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon.
Presented by PHNCF, the walk/run will travel through the streets of downtown Sharon and conclude at LTI for a post-race ceremony that includes the “Oranges and Greens Breakfast of Champions” buffet, live entertainment, Irish music, and more.
Online registration will be available until 11:59 p.m. on March 10. Registration is also available the day of the event between 8 and 9 a.m.
Sponsors, volunteers, and giveaway items are still needed.
Info and registration: visit primary-health.net/our-foundation/ or call 724-981-2875.
• Mercer County Trails Association will host its annual Trout Island Tromp at 10 a.m. March 18 on Trout Island Trail in Sharpsville.
Cost is $20 per person and benefits Mercer County Trails Association. Starting location is at the trailhead on North Mercer Avenue, one block from the Sharpsville Post Office.
The event is open to runners and walkers and is also pet-friendly. The run/walk will include the entire length of the trail from end to end, and back, for a total of 4.6 miles.
Registration and packet pick-up begins at 8:30 a.m. in the plaza near the post office. Pre-register in advance by visiting our website. Same day registration is also available, cash or check.
Proceeds benefit Mercer County Trails. Info and registration: www.mctrails.org/events-1 Questions can be emailed to: races@mctrails.net.
• “Great Decisions,” an eight-week program created by the Foreign Policy Association, will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday (3-9-23) at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon.
“Great Decisions” is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. The program model involves reading the Great Decisions Briefing Book, watching the video series and meeting in a Discussion Group to discuss the most critical global issues facing America today.
The program is free to the public. Anyone interested should sign up at the library and pick up a briefing book.
• Sharon Elks, 260 E Connelly Blvd, Sharon, will host a Green Back Giveaway on March 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. Money giveaways will be every 15 minutes with more than $2,500 in prizes. Tickets are $25 for four numbers. Event includes a dinner buffet and will feature JJ the DJ, coverall bingo, and a raffle drawing. Tickets are available at the bar.
WORKSHOPS
• Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County will present an ornamental tree and shrub pruning workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Penn State Extension Office-Mercer County, 463 N. Perry Highway, north of Mercer. The “walkabout” will be at a nearby location. Admission is $12 per person and is open to the public.
Participants will learn how to choose the right tools for the job, when to prune and why, what to remove and what to keep, and more. Fruit trees will not be covered at this workshop. This is an outdoor class so dress for the weather.
Register online by March 9 with any major credit card at https://extension.psu.edu/pruning-made-easy. If paying another way, call 1-877-345-0691 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. Anyone requiring any type of accommodation, or having questions about the physical access provided, should contact Kinorea Tigri at 814-350-7748 in advance.
Seating is limited. Info: 724-662-3141.
• PA Bureau of Forestry and the Mercer County Conservation District will host its inaugural Field & Forest Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon March 11 at the Shenango Township Municipal Building, 3439 Hubbard-Middlesex Road, West Middlesex. The event includes a visit to the nearby Cannon Creamery farm.
Woodland owners can walk in the woods with four foresters and discuss how different goals and priorities affect the choices made in managing a woodlot.
Those who want to start farming will hear from six local growers of specialty crops. They will explain how to start a farm today without breaking the bank. Attendees will also see regenerative agriculture practices in action with growing cover crops feeding beneficial soil microbes and fungi to help the next crop thrive.
Dress for the weather. There is no charge to attend but registration is required. Info and registration: visit the MCCD website, MCCD Facebook page, call 724-662-2242, or visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
• The Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners March 7 through April 25 at the PA CareerLink Mercer County, 217 W. State St., Sharon.
The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Class size is limited, and students must pre-register.
A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist. For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday (3-8-23) in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Speaker is Terri-Ann Gizienski, M.D., MPH, diagnostic radiology specialist. The group meets the second Wednesday each month.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for this week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
• Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingocize; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba; 1 to 3 p.m., $5 haircuts with Birdie
• Tuesday – 10 a.m., prize bingo with O’Briens; 12:30 p.m., yoga
• Wednesday – 9 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burckart; 1 p.m., art
• Thursday – 10 a.m., prize bingo; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Chronic Disease for Self Management program (six week program. See flier.)
• Friday – 10 a.m., Bingocizers; 1:30 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
• Monday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Penn Ohio Singers entertain; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
• Tuesday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., Ventriloquist Cindy Speck and Friends entertain; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., speaker Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, on “Brain Health”; 12:30 p.m., Inspirational Hour with Chaplain Janet Crespi; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
• Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Friday – No Total Body Fitness; 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burckart, Hospice Liaison for Amedisys, on “Take a Chill Pill — Managing Your Medication.”
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
