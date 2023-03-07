THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1965 will gather at 4 p.m. today (3-8-24) in Our Gang’s Lounge, Sharon. Spouses and guests are encouraged to attend.
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICALS
• Sharpsville High School Thespian Club will present “The Wedding Singer” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
• The Lakeview High School Theatre Department will perform “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday, in the auditorium at the high school, 2482 Mercer St., Stoneboro. Tickets will be sold at the door one hour before each show at $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, and free for children under five. For more information, visit “Lakeview High School Theatre” on Facebook.
FOOD
• A spaghetti dinner will be held at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday (3-11-23) for dine in and take out. The dinner includes beverages, salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, and ice cream. Tickets are $12. Meatballs can be ordered to go for $12 a dozen. The lodge is at 7 S. Neshannock Road, at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage.
• Fredonia Lions Club will host its 63rd pancake/buckwheat and sausage supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (3-11-23) at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville.
Pre-sales and veterans are $9 each or $10 at the door. Children under age 12 are $5 each. Pre-sale tickets are available now by calling Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-456-0280.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on Friday (3-10-23). The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen.
Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Order now for the Lenten season. To order, call 724-981-0571 by March 8.
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday (3-11-23) at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Info: 330-442-1223.
• The Mercer Coordinating Council (The Yokettes) will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday (3-11-23) at Morris Chapel Church, 926 Darr Ave., Farrell.
The full breakfast costs $10 and includes pancakes, sausage, grits, eggs, and beverages. Delivery is available by calling 724-301-2543.
FUNDRAISERS
• Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will sponsor a spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 in Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 24 Water St., Fredonia.
Food and beverages will be available for sale and there will be a raffle auction. Proceeds benefit the auxiliary.
Info: 540-336-8704 or 724-662-2978.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The 11th annual Shamrock ‘N Run 5K walk-run to raise funds and promote awareness for PHN Charitable Foundation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday (3-11-23) at LTI’s Sharon satellite location, 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon.
Presented by PHNCF, the walk/run will travel through the streets of downtown Sharon and conclude at LTI for a post-race ceremony that includes the “Oranges and Greens Breakfast of Champions” buffet, live entertainment, Irish music, and more.
Online registration will be available until 11:59 p.m. on March 10. Registration is also available the day of the event between 8 and 9 a.m.
Sponsors, volunteers, and giveaway items are still needed.
Info and registration: visit primary-health.net/our-foundation/ or call 724-981-2875.
• ”Great Decisions,” an eight-week program created by the Foreign Policy Association, will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday (3-9-23) at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon.
“Great Decisions” is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. The program model involves reading the Great Decisions Briefing Book, watching the video series and meeting in a Discussion Group to discuss the most critical global issues facing America today.
The program is free to the public. Anyone interested should sign up at the library and pick up a briefing book.
• Sharon Elks, 260 E Connelly Blvd, Sharon, will host a Green Back Giveaway on Saturday (3-11-23). Doors open at 6 p.m. Money giveaways will be every 15 minutes with more than $2,500 in prizes. Tickets are $25 for four numbers. Event includes a dinner buffet and will feature JJ the DJ, coverall bingo, and a raffle drawing. Tickets are available at the bar.
WORKSHOPS
• Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County will present an ornamental tree and shrub pruning workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (3-11-23) at the Penn State Extension Office-Mercer County, 463 N. Perry Highway, north of Mercer. The “walkabout” will be at a nearby location. Admission is $12 per person and is open to the public.
Participants will learn how to choose the right tools for the job, when to prune and why, what to remove and what to keep, and more. Fruit trees will not be covered at this workshop. This is an outdoor class so dress for the weather.
Register online by Thursday (3-9-23) with any major credit card at https://extension.psu.edu/pruning-made-easy. If paying another way, call 1-877-345-0691 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. Anyone requiring any type of accommodation, or having questions about the physical access provided, should contact Kinorea Tigri at 814-350-7748 in advance.
Seating is limited. Info: 724-662-3141.
• PA Bureau of Forestry and the Mercer County Conservation District will host its inaugural Field & Forest Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday (3-11-23) at the Shenango Township Municipal Building, 3439 Hubbard-Middlesex Road, West Middlesex. The event includes a visit to the nearby Cannon Creamery farm.
Woodland owners can walk in the woods with four foresters and discuss how different goals and priorities affect the choices made in managing a woodlot.
Those who want to start farming will hear from six local growers of specialty crops. They will explain how to start a farm today without breaking the bank. Attendees will also see regenerative agriculture practices in action with growing cover crops feeding beneficial soil microbes and fungi to help the next crop thrive.
Dress for the weather. There is no charge to attend but registration is required. Info and registration: visit the MCCD website, MCCD Facebook page, call 724-662-2242, or visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
