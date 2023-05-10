THINGS TO DO
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Aiding with Aging, a support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, meets at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage. The group started in 2019 and was on hiatus during the pandemic.
Meetings will typically include a topic of interest for caregivers of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. On May 18, the guest speaker is Carolyn Hartle, founder of Hartle Elder Law Practice.
Hartle handles special needs trust funds and planning in addition to elder law, estate planning and Medicaid. Info: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584, or email puhakio@hotmail.com
REUNIONS
• The annual Wilmington Area High School All-School reunion will be July 7 at River Valley Complex in Pulaski. A catered buffet will be served at 6:30 p.m. preceded by a social hour at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $30 per person. To reserve, mail a check made payable to Wilmington Area High School Alumni Association to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057. Include class year in the memo line. Information: 724-530-2992 or email young358@comcast.net.
• All Farrell High School class reunion chairpersons are asked to contact the FASD Alumni Association with information regarding all class reunions to publish in the upcoming spring newsletter. Mail to P.O. Box 94, Farrell, PA 16121, or call Carol Stefanak Ulan at 724-981-8113 by May 15.
FUNDRAISERS
• Team Danielle of Hermitage will sponsor its bazaar fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at 129 Hermitage Hills Blvd., Hermitage. Proceeds benefit sarcoma cancer research.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations for a bus trip to MGM Casino, Northfield, Ohio, on May 24, leaving at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center. Cost is $40. Call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884. Seats fill quickly.
The society is also sponsoring a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Deposits are due May 15.
The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot in downtown Sharon at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Cost is $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. The price includes $10 slot play and $15 dining card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by May 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
BOOK SALES
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host its Big Used Book Sale May 24 to 27 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The sale includes books, magazines, audiovisual media, and puzzles. All proceeds benefit the community library system.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 24; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 26 and 27. Information: 724-981-4360 or clsv.net.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Buhl Regional Health Foundation is partnering with the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps to provide free dental care for those without access to regular dental treatment.
The free clinic is scheduled for June 10 and 11 at Sharon High School. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day.
• Volunteer dental professionals, including dentist, oral surgeons, dental assistants, and hygienists are needed to help staff the clinic on those days. Dental students are also welcome and will be supervised.
Dental providers willing to volunteer their time and services are asked to contact BRHF by May 26 at buhlregionalhealthfoundations.org/dental
MEETINGS
• The West Middlesex High School class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All spouses and friends are welcome.
• The Hickory high class of 1956 will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The 12th annual National VA2K Walk & Roll event, being held on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., encourages veterans, and the public, to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless veterans through voluntary donations. This year’s walk will begin at the Michael Marzano VA Outpatient Clinic, 295 N. Kerrwood Drive, Hermitage.
For questions about donations, call Butler VA’s Voluntary Services office at 878-271-6957.
• A community career fair will be held May 24, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grove City Armory, 160 George Junior Road, Grove City, PA.
The Nationl Guard and the Grove City and Mercer Chambers of Commerce are teaming up to offer you the opportunity to find your perfect team. If you are a job-seeker or local employer, this event is for you!
Employers will be looking for summer help, full-time, and part-time positions to fill.
For more info, please call 724-699-8395.
