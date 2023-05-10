THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at Mama Janes Eatery, Hadley Road, Greenville at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (note the change of time). All members and friends are invited to attend.
• Brookfield High School Class of 1963’s monthly luncheon will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Laddies Sky Club, Sharon-Warren Road, Masury. Members and guests are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Shenango Valley Gardeners’ annual plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (rain date May 20) at West State Street and South Water Avenue oin Sharon, across from McDonald’s. Plants will include flowers, vegetables and herbs grown from seeds by members or thinned out from their gardens as well as flowers from local nurseries. There will also be a very special flower available for sale – Night Blooming Cereus, which only blooms once per year.
Stop by to learn about the group’s activities at Community Food Gardens in Sharon and
Farrell and public flower displays in River Gardens Park.
• Tom Darby will present a history of the village of Neshannock at the Hermitage Historical Society May meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Located on the easter side of Hermitage (formerly Hickory Township). Neshannock once had taverns, a dance hall, church, boarding houses and cemeteries. Coal mining in this part of Hickory brought an influx of people to work the mines and support businesses.
The meeting will be at the society’s Stewart House, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage.
The society’s next flea market will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10. Spaces costs $10 for vendors; bring your own table for outside setup. Info: Call Rod McAdams, 724-877-7996.
