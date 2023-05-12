THINGS TO DO
BUS TRIP
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations for a bus trip to MGM Casino, Northfield, Ohio, on May 24, leaving at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center. Cost is $40. Call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884. Seats fill quickly.
The society is also sponsoring a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Deposits are due May 15.
The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot in downtown Sharon at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Cost is $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. The price includes $10 slot play and $15 dining card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by May 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
• Samaritan’s Closet, a free store at Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, May 13, and May 18. They will also have Mom’s Cupboard, which provides hygiene items and laundry and cleaning and paper products. Amounts are limited so they can help as many people as possible.
CONCERT
• The Guthrie Theatre, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City, presents two nights off with pianist Drew Tepe. At 8 p.m. Friday, he will play a selection of Billy Joel’s hits.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, Tepe will perform Elton John songs. Joel and John are two of Tepe’s biggest musical influences, and he will be taking requests and encouraging the audience to sing along.
FUNDRAISERS
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host its Used Book Sale May 24 to 27 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The sale includes books, magazines, audiovisual media and puzzles. Proceeds benefit the community library system.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 24; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 26 and 27. Information: 724-981-4360 or clsv.net
• Team Danielle of Hermitage will hold its bazaar fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at 129 Hermitage Hills Blvd., Hermitage. Proceeds benefit sarcoma cancer research.
REUNIONS
• The annual Wilmington Area High School All-School Reunion will be July 7 at River Valley Complex in Pulaski. A catered buffet will be served at 6:30 p.m. preceded by a social hour at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $30 per person. To reserve, mail a check made payable to Wilmington Area High School Alumni Association to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057. Include class year in the memo line. Information: 724-530-2992 or email young358@comcast.net.
• All Farrell High School class reunion chairpersons are asked to contact the FASD Alumni Association with information regarding all class reunions to publish in the upcoming spring newsletter. Mail to P.O. Box 94, Farrell, PA 16121, or call Carol Stefanak Ulan at 724-981-8113 by May 15.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Mercer Community Yard Sale is today. For a list of participating addresses, visit “Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, Mercer, PA” on Facebook. Copies of the addresses are also available just outside the chamber office, 143 N. Diamond St., Mercer.
• Grove City Community Library hosts Fandom Fest 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Masonic Lodge, 1340 W. Main St., Grove City.
Celebrate all things comic book, movie, TV and pop culture. There will be vendors, cosplay contest, photo opportunities, food, trivia, raffle baskets and more.
Tickets are $5. Kids 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Info: Visit the event page on Facebook or grovecitypalibrary.org
• The 12th annual National VA2K Walk and Roll encourages veterans and the public to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless veterans through donations. This year’s walk will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, beginning at the Michael Marzano Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic, 295 N. Kerrwood Drive, Hermitage.
For questions about donations, call Butler VA’s Voluntary Services office, 878-271-6957.
• Cirque Italia — Gold Unit will be held May 18 through 21 at Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township.
Also known as the Italian Water Circus, this event features a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water for the performers. Info and tickets: Visit cirqueitalia.com
• The Lewis and Clark Circus will be held May 26 and 27 at the Mercer County Grange Fair grounds, 34 Grange Fair Drive, Findley Township. Info and tickets: Visit lewisclarkcircus.com
VOLUNTEER
• Buhl Regional Health Foundation is partnering with the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps to provide free dental care for those without access to regular dental treatment. The free clinic is scheduled for June 10 and 11 at Sharon High School. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day.
Volunteer dental professionals, including dentist, oral surgeons, dental assistants, and hygienists are needed to help staff the clinic on those days. Dental students are also welcome and will be supervised.
Dental providers willing to volunteer their time and services are asked to contact BRHF by May 26 at buhlregionalhealthfoundations.org/dental
