THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The Hickory High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday, May 20, at the Eagle Grille, 29 N Main St, Hubbard.
All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations for a bus trip to MGM Casino, Northfield, Ohio, on May 24, leaving at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center. Cost is $40. Call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884. Seats fill quickly.
The society is also sponsoring a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Deposits are due May 15.
The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot in downtown Sharon at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Cost is $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. The price includes $10 slot play and $15 dining card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by May 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
VOLUNTEER
• Buhl Regional Health Foundation is partnering with the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps to provide free dental care for those without access to regular dental treatment. The free clinic is scheduled for June 10 and 11 at Sharon High School. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day.
Volunteer dental professionals, including dentist, oral surgeons, dental assistants, and hygienists are needed to help staff the clinic on those days. Dental students are also welcome and will be supervised.
Dental providers willing to volunteer their time and services are asked to contact BRHF by May 26 at buhlregionalhealthfoundations.org/dental
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.