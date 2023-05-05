THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 is meeting at 11:30 a.m. today (5-6-23) at Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington. Spouses and friends are welcome. Info: Beverly Chlpka at 724-962-4806.
• Hickory High School Class of 1959 meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (5-9-23) at West Middlesex Diner. All classmates, friends, and guests are welcome.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mama Jane’s on Hadley Road in Greenville.
• Farrell High School Class of 1957 will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday (5-10-23) in Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage.
• The annual meeting of stockholders of the Western Reserve Sportsmen’s Association will be 6 p.m. May 11 at the club grounds on Route 318. Stockholders of record on that date and anyone wishing to join the association are welcome to attend.
FOOD
• The Dorcas Society will provide its annual Primary Election Day bake sale from 7 a.m. until sold out on May 16 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Lunch will also be available for a nominal cost. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. Information: 724-981-2050.
• A spaghetti dinner is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. May 13 at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810. Dine in and take out. The dinner includes beverages, salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, and ice cream. Tickets are $12. There will also be chicken parmigiana option available for $13 on a first-come, first-served basis. Meatballs can be ordered to go for $12 a dozen. The lodge is at 7 S. Neshannock Road, at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage.
• Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 94 Charles St., Clark, will serve a chicken pie supper form 4 to 6 p.m. May 20 in the church. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages four to 12, and under 4 eat free. Eat in or take out. For tickets, call 724-962-2340.
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 13 at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Info: 330-442-1223.
REUNIONS
• The annual Wilmington Area High School All-School reunion will be July 7 at River Valley Complex in Pulaski. A catered buffet will be served at 6:30 p.m. preceded by a social hour at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $30 per person. To reserve, mail a check made payable to Wilmington Area High School Alumni Association to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057. Include class year in the memo line. Information: 724-530-2992 or email young358@comcast.net.
• All Farrell High School class reunion chairpersons are asked to contact the FASD Alumni Association with information regarding all class reunions to publish in the upcoming spring newsletter. Mail to P.O. Box 94, Farrell, PA 16121, or call Carol Stefanak Ulan at 724-981-8113 by May 15.
FUNDRAISERS
• Team Danielle of Hermitage will sponsor its bazaar fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at 129 Hermitage Hills Blvd., Hermitage. Proceeds benefit sarcoma cancer research.
• Lakeview United Methodist Church, located a mile south of Sandy Lake on Route 173, will sponsor its annual spring rummage and bake sale from 5 to 9 p.m. May 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11, and 9 a.m. to noon May 12. Friday’s special is $2 bag day. A light lunch is available each day. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
• The Sharpsville High School Marching Band will hold its first designer bag bingo on Sunday(5-7-23). Doors open at 12:30 p.m., games start at 2 p.m. The event includes designer bag prizes, a basket raffle, bake sale, 50/50, door prize, and a “gently loved cash and carry” sale. Bingo daubers will be available for purchase, but guests may bringtheir own. Guests should also take a snack and BYOB.
All guests must be 18 or older. Tickets are $30 each. Information: Rebecca Lenzi at 724-866-3465 or Kimberly Marchetto at 724-977-4358.
• St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in New Hamburg will sponsor a basement sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the church, 5 Baker Hills Road, Fredonia. All are welcome.
• Wilmington Township Mercer County Civic League will host a garage sale and quilt raffle from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at the Wilmington Township Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington. All are welcome.
• An outdoor flea market will take place on Thursdays from May 25 through September at VFW Post 6233, Route 18 in West Middlesex. Vendors are welcome at a cost of $6 per table. Food will also be available.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Friends of the Manor in Jamestown will hold its annual Spring Tea from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 and 20. Cost is $25. Reservations should be made as soon as possible at 724-456-4983.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1976 is turning 65 and celebrating with a birthday party at 6 p.m. June 3 at Nancy’s Tavern in West Middlesex. All classmates and guests are welcome to attend.
• Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Grapes and Growlers Tasting Event from 4 to 7 p.m. May 20 at the Glen Johnson Memorial Community Center on the campus of Thiel College in Greenville.
Tickets are on sale now at $30 each. The event includes wines, spirits, and brews from local wineries, breweries, and distilleries, plus food from The Whole Sh’bang food truck.
Tickets can be obtained by calling 724-866-5013 or at greenvillechamber-pa.com/membership-store.
• Mercer County ABATE’s annual awareness run starts at 10 a.m. May 27 at Quaker Steak and Lube in downtown Sharon. The event promotes motorcycle safety andf to let other drivers know that bikes are back on the roads and to always look twice to save a life. Kickstands are up at 11 a.m. with the first stop at Mercer County Courthouse for a speech on safety. From there, the bikes will travel to Venango County Courthouse and then to Crawford County Courthouse. There will be a speaker at each stop.
JOB FAIR
• Anderson Coach and Travel will host a walk-in hiring event for potential bus drivers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (5-10-23) and Thursday at both of its garage locations at 1 Anderson Plaza in Greenville and 13570 Conneaut Lake Road in Conneaut Lake.
Anderson serves school districts in Greenville, Jamestown, and Reynolds in Mercer County and Conneaut Area School District in Crawford County. Finding drivers has been difficult, especially since the pandemic and with resulting changes in education, according to President Doug Anderson.
Current bus drivers dedicated to the profession of safely transporting students will be on hand.
The event is part of a state-wide initiative aimed to raise public awareness of the school bus drive shortage facing the nation.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations for a bus trip to MGM Casino, Northfield, Ohio, on May 24, leaving at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center. Cost is $40. Call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884. Seats fill quickly.
The society is also sponsoring a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Deposits are due May 15.
The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot in downtown Sharon at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Cost is $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. The price includes $10 slot play and $15 dining card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by May 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
SENIORS FOR SAFE DRIVING
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a PennDOT-approved driver improvement course for senior citizens age 55 and older from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 16 in UPMC Specialty Care in Hermitage and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 23 in UPMC Greenville. Registration is required. Call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
BOOK SALES
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host its Big Used Book Sale May 24 to 27 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The sale includes books, magazines, audiovisual media, and puzzles. All proceeds benefit the community library system.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 24; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 26 and 27. Information: 724-981-4360 or clsv.net.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Rally in the Valley, Unite for Recovery, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. May 20 in Veterans Square, Farrell. The vision is to connect people battling addictions and their family members and loved ones to treatment support and equip them to maintain lifelong support. Featured guests are Anthony Dawson and Kyle Costal. All are welcome. Admission is free and the event includes food and entertainment. Information: 724-301-3064 or 724-456-8799.
• Helping Hands Home Care and Hospice will offer a grief support group for anyone who has suffered a loss of any kind. The group meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage. The next meeting is Tuesday(5-9-23).
• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will hear from internal medicine doctor Barbara Merovich, M.D., at its meeting on Wednesday (5-10-23). The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month.
MUSIC
• Shenango Valley Chorale will present “American Voices” in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (5-7-23) in Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon.
Tickets are $15 for adults and students 13 years and older and free for children 12 and younger. All are welcome.
AUDITIONS
• The Greenville Area Community Theatre will host open auditions for its summer production of “Noises Off,” under the direction of Alan Anderson. Auditions will take place May 15 and 16 at William A. Robinson Theatre on the Thiel College campus, from 7 to 9 p.m. each night.
The show includes roles for both men and women, and all those audtioning will read from the script. All participants must be at least 18 years old.
Rehearsals will take place Monday through Thursday at the Robinson Theatre, starting after Memorial Day, and performances will be July 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.
Questions can be directed to Anderson through the GACT Facebook page or by emailing to gactors16125@gmail.com. More information about GACT is available online at gact-ors.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Buhl Regional Health Foundation is partnering with the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps to provide free dental care for those without access to regular dental treatment.
The free clinic is scheduled for June 10 and 11 at Sharon High School. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day.
Volunteer dental professionals, including dentist, oral surgeons, dental assistants, and hygienists are needed to help staff the clinic on those days. Dental students are also welcome and will be supervised.
Dental providers willing to volunteer their time and services are asked to contact BRHF by May 26 at buhlregionalhealthfoundations.org/dental.
