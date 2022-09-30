THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant, New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rainbow Valley Restaurant, Hadley.
• Sharon High School Class of 1952 will meet at 1 p.m. Friday (10-7-22) at El Terero on Elm Road in Warren, Ohio. All Classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
FOOD• A spaghetti dinner will be served at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, for dine in and take out. Cost is $14. The Lodge location is at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Rd., Hermitage. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
• Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will resume making Helen’s Heavenly Donuts on Wednesday. They are $8 a dozen and are available from 7 to 10 a.m. Flavors include vanilla iced, chocolate iced, maple iced, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar, and mixed.
Call 724-376-2206 before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to order. Pre orders are appreciated.
HISTORY
• The Grove City Area Historical Society’s free fall speaker series continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Author Cynthia Crytzer will share and discuss excerpts from her recently published book, “A Civil War Husband.”
The book is a compilation of letters written by her great-great-grandfather, Thomas D. Nelson, a Civil War soldier from Plain Grove who served with the 100th PA Infantry. Crytzer will also present portions of the book’s epilogue, which describe the fate of Nelson’s wife and daughters following his death in Andersonville Prison.
The historical society is at 111 College Avenue, Grove City. Refreshments will follow.
The society is open to 2022 visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• A Trunk or Treat event for all ages is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the MCCDA Roar Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Costumes are encouraged and trick-or-treating will be in the parking lot.
Anyone who would like to be a vendor and hand out candy is asked to contact Austina or Gloria at 724-308-6222.
• Classic rock band Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 15 at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville. All are welcome.
• The Friends of the Gibson Manor in Jamestown Fall Fest is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be artisans, vendors and food. House tours by request.
This fundraiser is for kitchen window replacement. Vendor spaces are still available. Call 412-979-4391 for information.
