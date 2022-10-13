THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday (10-15-22) at Muscarella’s, 500 Main St., Sharpsville.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Women’s Altar and Rosary Guild of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, will sponsor its annual rummage, antique and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Admission is free. Saturday is half price. A $5 fee will be charged to attend a pre-sale event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Shenango Valley Faith Academy’s fall rummage sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Lunch food and a bake sale will be available. A silent auction for theme baskets will be featured.
SPECIAL EVENTS
.
• Classic rock band Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday (10-15-22) at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville. All are welcome.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings are the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. For more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. Call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAYS
• Mercer Area Salvation Army is accepting applications for the Winter Bundle Up Program. The program is for children up to 18 and seniors age 65 and older. Applicants should reside in the 16137 zip code and should not have participated in last year’s program.
Applications at Mercer United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27. Applicants need current photo ID, birth certificates for children, and household income information. Information: 724-893-6031.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.