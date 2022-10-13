THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• The WMHS Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at DeLorenzo’s in Sharpsville. Spouses and others are welcome. Information: Donna at 724-342-0035.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society will sponsor a bus trip to MGM Casino in Northfield, Ohio, on Oct. 19. The bus leaves Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. and will leave the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40. Call 724-342-7870 to reserve a seat.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, is celebrating the 110th anniversary of the church at 11 a.m. Sunday (10-16-22). The Rev. Dr. Alphonse Allen will be the special guest. All are welcome.
• The final presentation of the Grove City Area Historical Society Fall 2022 Speaker Series will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the society’s building at 111 College Ave., Grove City. Jane Cleary will present a summary of the 35-year history of the local environmental organization known as CEASRA Inc.
Cleary will include information on the environmental challenges in Grove City and the surrounding area being dealt with by the Citizens’ Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area.
There is no charge for any of the seminars, and refreshments are provided. The historical society is open for free tours until it closes for the winter.
• The October program at Hermitage Historical Society is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stewart House, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Speaker will be Tom Darby from the city of Hermitage water pollution control plant.
Topic is the operation of the recycling program and the benefits of recycling. The public is welcome to attend. Also, Tuesday, officers for 2023 will be elected. Information: 724-877-7996.
• Cole Devine, a local youth, will present an informative talk about North American turkeys, their habitat and hunting information. This free presentation is 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Lakeview Area Public Library, Sandy Lake. All are welcome.
FOOD
• Volant Lions Club will serve a ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, at state routes 19 and 208. Dine in or carry out. The $10 meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread and butter, beverage, and dessert.
• The annual picnic at the Farrell Croation Home, 412 Staunton St., Farrell, begins at noon on Oct. 22. The event features music by TS Zadnja Stanica. Food includes lamb and pork roasted on a spit (pre-orders only), strudel, kielbasa, cabbage rolls, Haluski, and baked goods. Imported beverages from Croatia will be served.
There will be raffles, dancing, singing, and performances. This is a cash only event and all are welcome. Info and orders: 724-346-5053 after 3 p.m.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, will serve a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Donation is $12. Information: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Oct. 18. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – 12:30 p.m., Chair Zumba
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Trivia Tuesday
» Wednesday – 11 a.m., speaker; 12:15 p.m., blood pressure screening
» Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Bridge; 11 a.m., grief support
» Friday – 11 a.m., cancer support group; 2:30 p.m., line dancing with Cindy
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Phone: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at The Greenville Senior Center in in Greenville include:
» Monday – 11 a.m., Jake Hopkins and Tom Hall, PHN, on “Community Health Assistance” and free blood pressure screenings; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday – Birthdays; 11 a.m., Alissa Pesavento, harpist; 1 p.m., Book Club, “The Hit,” by David Baldacci
» Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m. Pickleball.
» Friday – No cardio drumming today; 11 a.m., Basement Band entertains
Greenville Senior Center is at 10 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
