THINGS TO DO
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society will sponsor a trip to MGM Casino in Northfield, Ohio, Oct. 19. Bus leaves Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. and departs the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40.
Call 724-342-7870 to reserve a seat.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Minority Health Center will host a ”Wear Pearls and Pink” breast cancer awareness luncheon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Greater Mouth Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell.
Guest speaker is Jacqueline Walker, R.N.. Guests are encouraged to wear pink and pearls. Information: 724-854-4777.
• A Trunk or Treat event for all ages is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the MCCDA Roar Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Costumes are encouraged and trick-or-treating will be in the parking lot.
Vendors are asked to contact Austina or Gloria at 724-308-6222.
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, will serve a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Donation is $12.
Information: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.
MEETINGS
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Byler’s Amish Restaurant, Liberty St., Jamestown. All members and friends are welcome.
• All are welcome to attend a town hall meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., Hubbard. Theme is “Addiction, a Family Affliction.
• Former employees and friends of MCLC/Woodland Place in Mercer will meet for lunch at noon on Oct. 21 at Rudy’s, 1614 Mercer/Grove City Road. Order from the menu.
Everyone is welcome. Note the change of venue and pass the word.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Oct. 18. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
