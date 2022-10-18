THINGS TO DO
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction.
The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Nov. 1. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.
The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone.
All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, except on holidays, in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room.
For more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. Call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
MEETINGS
• West Middlesex Class of 1966 will meet for lunch at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (10-20-22) at Middlesex Diner. All are welcome.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (10-20-22) at Byler’s Amish Restaurant, Liberty St., Jamestown.
All members and friends are welcome.
• All are welcome to attend a town hall meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday (10-20-22) at Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty Street., Hubbard. Theme is “Addiction, a Family Affliction.
• The Hubbard American Legion Post 51 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday (10-20-22) in the Social Hall of the First Presbyterian Church at 22 Westview Ave.
Discussion will include the Veterans Day dinner.
Dues for 2023 are now due. Parking is at the lower level parking lot. Refreshments will be provided.
Commander Raica invites and encourages all members to attend.
• Former employees and friends of MCLC/Woodland Place in Mercer will meet for lunch at noon on Friday (10-21-22) at Rudy’s, 1614 Mercer-Grove City Road. Order from the menu.
Everyone is welcome. Note the change of venue and pass the word.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon.
Plans for the annual Christmas party will be discussed. Reservations for members and guests can be made at the November meeting.
Refreshments, bingo, and a social time follows the business meting. New members and guests are welcome at monthly meetings, no reservation is necessary.
FUNDRAISERS
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
Admission is free. Food, Amish produce, and canned goods will be available.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAYS
• Mercer Area Salvation Army is accepting applications for the Winter Bundle Up Program. The program is for children up to 18 and seniors age 65 and older.
Applicants should reside in the 16137 Zip code and should not have participated in last year’s program. Applications at Mercer United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursdays Oct. 20 and 27. Applicants need current photo ID, birth certificates for children, and household income information. Information: 724-893-6031.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Minority Health Center will host a ”Wear Pearls and Pink” breast cancer awareness luncheon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (10-22-22) at Greater Mouth Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell. Guest speaker is Jacqueline Walker, R.N.. Guests are encouraged to wear pink and pearls. Information: 724-854-4777.
• Harrisville Community Band will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Hall, 313 E. Mercer St.
Some selections include, “Nearer My God To Thee,” “Salute to America’s Finest,” “Best of Andrew Lloyd Weber,” and “Bavura March.” The band is directed by Jim Jaskowak of Jackson Center, music educator in the Grove City Area School District. Master of ceremonies will be Vic Karcher of Grove City.
There is no admission charge for the concert. Refreshments will be offered at intermission. Any donations will benefit the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
• The Lakes at Jefferson Trunk or Treat is 6 to 7 p.m. today (10-19-22). Bring the kids in their costumes and candy to share at the annual trunk or treat event. Decorate your car’s trunk and enjoy dinner by Pap Pap Smokehouse from 4 to 7 p.m. Lakes at Jefferson is located at 7271 W. Market St., Mercer.
• A Trunk or Treat event for all ages is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (10-22-22) at the MCCDA Roar Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Costumes are encouraged and trick-or-treating will be in the parking lot. Vendors are asked to contact Austina or Gloria at 724-308-6222.
• Thornton Hall Family Fun Day is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1208 Hall Ave., Sharon. The trunk-or-treat event also includes bowling, ice cream, air hockey, prizes, and food trucks.
All are welcome.
• The church family of South Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville will will offer a Trunk-R-Treat outing for the valley community from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (10-22-22). Location: parking lot area adjacent to Sharpsville VFW.
Church families will be providing treats in their decorated vehicles for the children to enjoy. In addition to the opportunity to gather treats, children may register for free bike giveaways; winners will choose their bike from options available at our local stores. Information: 724-962-4601 or on the church’s Facebook page. All are welcome.
• First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville will host Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the church at 603 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville. Refreshments will be served.
FOOD
• A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday (10-22-22) at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served each second and fourth Saturday. Information: 724-347-1703.
• Holy Cross Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, is selling pumpkin rolls from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Cost is $15 each. To preorder, call 724-346-9937.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Dorcas Ladies are teaming up with GBU Assembly 62 for their annual General Election bake sale on Nov. 8.
The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. in the church social hall at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Food items include a variety of baked goods, Haluski, stuffed cabbage, and more.
• Volant Lions Club will serve a ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday (10-20-22) at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, at state routes 19 and 208. Dine in or carry out. The $10 meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread and butter, beverage, and dessert.
• The annual picnic at the Farrell Croation Home, 412 Staunton St., Farrell, begins at noon Saturday(10-22-22). The event features music by TS Zadnja Stanica. Food includes lamb and pork roasted on a spit (pre-orders only), strudel, kielbasa, cabbage rolls, Haluski, and baked goods. Imported beverages from Croatia will be served. There will be raffles, dancing, singing, and performances. This is a cash only event and all are welcome. Info and orders: 724-346-5053 after 3 p.m.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, will serve a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Donation is $12. Information: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on Nov. 4. The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen. Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Order now for the upcoming holidays. To order, call 724-981-0571 by Nov. 1.
• Charleston United Methodist Church, 1169 Greenfield Road, Hermitage, is holding a soup sale. Soups available are vegetable beef and chicken noodle. All soups are $8 a quart. Customers must place soup orders by Wednesday, Oct. 26 and pick up soup between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the church. To place an order, or for more information, call 724-346-4455.
