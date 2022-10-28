First Presbyterian Women's Group members Mitzi Kuster, Patty Fletcher, and Linda Clark are pictured with just a few of the more than 95 gift baskets for sale at the upcoming Holiday Sale Fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State St., Sharon. Baskets sell on a first-come, first-served basis and are good for all occasions. Along with the baskets that include gift cards from area merchants is a book sale, baked goods, and beautiful holiday decorations.