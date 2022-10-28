THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The monthly meeting of the Civil War Roundtable discussion group of the Mercer County Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Tuesday (11-1-22) in the David and Ruth Miller Social Hall of the Helen Miller Chapel in Mercer. A presentation on Gettysburg's "fateful decision" will be given by James D. Carnes of Mercer and retired history teacher from Grove City Area School District.
Roundtables take place the first Tuesday each month through May 2. Presentations are free and open to the public. Light refreshments are served.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon.
Plans for the annual Christmas party will be discussed. Reservations for members and guests can be made at the November meeting.
Refreshments, bingo, and a social time follows the business meting. New members and guests are welcome at monthly meetings, no reservation is necessary.
REUNIONS
• Sharon Steel Office Girls Reunion will be 11:45 a.m. Nov. 15 at Red Lobster, Shenango Valley Freeway in Hermitage. Guests will order from the menu.
All are welcome and asked to confirm or decline with Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077 or Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Harrisville Community Band will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Hall, 313 E. Mercer St.
Some selections include, “Nearer My God To Thee,” “Salute to America’s Finest,” “Best of Andrew Lloyd Weber,” and “Bavura March.”
The band is directed by Jim Jaskowak of Jackson Center, music educator in the Grove City Area School District. Master of ceremonies will be Vic Karcher of Grove City.
There is no admission charge for the concert. Refreshments will be offered at intermission. Any donations will benefit the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department.
• The second annual “Designer Purse and Holiday Bling Bingo” to benefit Lakeview Area Public Library will be Nov. 11 at the Sandy Lake Borough Building. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
Ticket price is $30 for an evening of bingo, purse raffles, auction table, 50/50 raffles, and light refreshments.
For tickets, call 724-699-0184 or visit Kepner’s Farm Market, 3755 Sandy Lake Road.
Tickets are limited. No tickets are sold at the door or at the library.
There is an additional cost to reserve a table for eight. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• A knitting and crochet group meets from 1 to 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S Main St., Sandy Lake. The next event is Nov. 1.
Experienced knitter Barbara Yakimick is the leader. No experience necessary, just a desire to create and meet with other crafters. Participants take their own yarn and needles.
Information: Barbara at 724-396-4558 or email byakknits@gmail.com
FOOD
• Sandy Lake Volunteer Fire House will serve pancakes starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 8 at 3297 N. Main St., Sandy Lake. Cost is $8 and proceeds benefit Sandy Lake Fire and Rescue. Meal includes three pancakes, sausage, applesauce, and beverages. The event is hosted by IOOF Sandy Lake Lodge #573. All are welcome.
• Holy Cross Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, is selling pumpkin rolls from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Cost is $15 each. To preorder, call 724-346-9937.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on Nov. 4. The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen.
Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Order now for the upcoming holidays. To order, call 724-981-0571 by Tuesday.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Dorcas Ladies are teaming up with GBU Assembly 62 for their annual General Election bake sale on Nov. 8.
The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. in the church social hall at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Food items include a variety of baked goods, Haluski and stuffed cabbage.
• Sharon Salvation Army will serve its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Day feast at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Delivery of two meals per address is available to seniors living in a senior high rise complex or to anyone 60 years and older living in their own home. Reservations are required by Nov. 1. Call 724-347-5537.
• Farrell Lions Club, 810 Lions Club Lane in Farrell, will host a spaghetti dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Eat in or take out. Cost is $12 per meal. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert, and beverage.
Information: John at 330-619-0342.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – Halloween party; 9 a.m., breakfast, 10 a.m., Boo Bingo; 11 a.m., Gene Testa entertains
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Phone: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center in Greenville include:
» Monday – 11 a.m., Movie: "Young Frankenstein"
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake include:
» Tuesday - Noon, lunch
» Wednesday - Birthdays, anniversaries; 11 a.m., folk singer and storyteller Rick Brueing
» Thursday - 10 a.m. line dancing with Kay; pre-register by today for the veterans meal on Nov. 11
» Friday - 10:30 a.m., horse racing
McQuiston Center by the Park is located at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Call (724) 376-3608 for information.
FUNDRAISERS
• Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles St., Clark, will sponsor a Harvest Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
Admission is free. A variety of craft vendors will be on site for this holiday shopping event. Baked goods and food will be available to purchase. Eat in or take out options are available.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6233, state Route 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Admission is free. Food, Amish produce, and canned goods will be available.
• St. Anthony Parish will hold turkey bingo on Nov. 6 in the Antonium church hall, 804 Idaho St., Sharon (enter from Sherman Avenue). Doors open at noon with bingo at 1 p.m.
Each pack contains 20 games of regular bingo and five special games. Cost is $20 for one pack, $25 for two packs, and $30 for three packs.
The winner of each of the 20 regular bingo games wins a $20 gift card from D’Onofrio’s for a turkey, and the prize for each of the five special games wins a $25 gift card to D’onofrio’s and a $25 gift card for Walmart. There will be food for sale, a 50/50, Turkey lottery tree, and a raffle.
• Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon will hold a holiday sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the church, 600 E. State St., Sharon.
Gift baskets, books, baked goods, and holiday decor will be offered. There are more than 80 baskets ready for birthday, anniversary, or holiday gift giving. Proceeds support local mission projects. Information: 724-981-2211.
FOR VETERANS
• Mercer Elementary School will honor veterans with a program at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in the elementary gymnasium. Doors open at noon. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Diehl Automotive in Hermitage and the Community Food Warehouse are sponsoring a "Truck-Full of Hope" food drive to help feed food insecure neighbors in Mercer County this holiday season. Donations of bags filled with non-perishable food items (no glass) can be dropped off at the Diehl Chevrolet showroom, 2757 E. State St., Hermitage, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 16.
• The final bus trip of the year to benefit Sharpsville Historical Society is Nov. 16 to Pittsburgh Rivers Casino. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center and will leave the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40, which includes a $10 slot play. Information: 724-342-7870.
