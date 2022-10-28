THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The monthly meeting of the Civil War Roundtable discussion group of the Mercer County Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Tuesday (11-1-22) in the David and Ruth Miller Social Hall of the Helen Miller Chapel in Mercer. A presentation on Gettysburg’s “fateful decision” will be given by James D. Carnes of Mercer and retired history teacher from Grove City Area School District.
Roundtables take place the first Tuesday each month through May 2. Presentations are free and open to the public. Light refreshments are served.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon.
Plans for the annual Christmas party will be discussed. Reservations for members and guests can be made at the November meeting.
Refreshments, bingo, and a social time follows the business meeting. New members and guests are welcome at monthly meetings, no reservation is necessary.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – Halloween party; 9 a.m., breakfast, 10 a.m., Boo Bingo; 11 a.m., Gene Testa entertains
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – 11 a.m., movie: “Young Frankenstein”
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake include:
» Tuesday – Noon, lunch
» Wednesday – Birthdays, anniversaries; 11 a.m., folk singer and storyteller Rick Brueing
» Thursday – 10 a.m. line dancing with Kay; pre-register by today for the veterans meal on Nov. 11
» Friday – 10:30 a.m., horse racing
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
FOOD
• Farrell Lions Club, 810 Lions Club Lane in Farrell, will host a spaghetti dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Eat in or take out. Cost is $12 per meal. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert, and beverage.
Information: John at 330-619-0342.
