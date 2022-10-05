THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Ryder’s Restaurant, 936 state Rt. 18, New Wilmington. Spouses and friends are welcome. Info: Beverly Chlpka at 724-962-4806.
• Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Church of the Epiphany, 807 Liberty St., Ext., Grove City. All county Democrats are welcome to join, including men.
FUNDRAISERS
• Reynolds Alumni Association will host a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Dairy Queen in Greenville. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund.
• A fall craft and vendor show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 24 Water St., Fredonia. Food and beverages will be available to purchase and there will be a raffle auction. Proceeds will benefit Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
• The Women’s Altar and Rosary Guild of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, will sponsor its annual rummage and antique sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. To attend a pre-sale event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, a $5 fee will be charged. Saturday is half price. The sale will include housewares, small appliances, dishes, glassware, linens, jewelry, toys, games, holiday items, vintage and collectible items, furniture, lamps, sporting goods, books, and more. Admission is free.
• Hickory United Methodist Women are having their semi-annual sale this weekend at 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, next to Shenango Valley Mall.
The sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, which is also $1 bag day. The sale includes clothing , miscellaneous items, household items, decorations, and kitchen items. Information: Nancy at 724-977-4851.
BUS TRIPS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Mercer, is sponsoring a bus trip to Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington, Pa., on Oct. 13. The bus leaves IHM at 9 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35. Call Marge at 724-854-1503 to reserve a seat.
REUNIONS
• Farrell High School Class of 1947 will hold its 75th reunion from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Eat and Park in Hermitage. Classmates, family members and caregivers are welcome to attend and should contact Anne Nicastro White at 724-962-1665 or annemax29@roadrunner.com.
• Deadline is Monday to make reservations for the Farrell High School Class of 1971 reunion planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Nancy’s Middlesex Tavern. The festivities continue from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 for a dinner dance at Tiffany Manor, Brookfield, Ohio. Dress for the dinner dance is semi-formal attire.
Cost is $75 per person and covers both evenings. Checks and money orders only made payable to FHS Class of 71 should be sent to Pam Hoak Rabold, 1918 Stafford St., Farrell, Pa., 16121. Information: Michael Wright at 724-699-5032 or Rabold at 724-699-6608.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• ACTS presents a screening of the cult classic film, ”Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. Saturday at 40 Below, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon. Admission is $12 and includes a prop bag.
Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 724-815-4388, online at actsharpsville.org, or at the door if available.
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will hold its big used book sale Oct. 12 to 15 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is not accepting donated items at this time but will resume accepting gently used items Nov. 15.• Mercer Area Salvation Army is accepting applications for the Winter Bundle Up Program. The program is for children up to 18 years of age and for seniors age 65 and older. Applicants should reside in the 16137 zip code area, and should not have participated in last year’s program. Applications can be completed at the Mercer United Methodist Church on Thursday, Oct. 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. until noon. Applicants need to provide current photo ID, birth certificates for children under 18, and household income information. Information: 724-893-6031.
• Polka with Peppermint at Avon Oaks, Girard, will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at 1401 N. State (Rt. 422), Girard. Featuring Mollie B and Squeezebox from Clint Eastwood’s movie “The Mule,” Peppermint Records is proud to return to the Youngstown area to provide four hours of non-stop entertainment. Expect dancing, free parking, food, and beverages. Open seating begins at 2 p.m. Admission is $25 at the door or in advance from Peppermint Records. Call 330-783-2222 to order. Information: 330-783-2222 or email to info@peppermintrecords.com.
• The Northwest Democrat Alliance, in conjunction with the Mercer County Democratic party, will host a candidate meet and greet picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville VFW on state Rt. 18 north of Greenville.
Voters will be provided an opportunity to meet and listen to Democrat candidates Dan Pastore for Congress, Rianna Czech for state Senate, Tim McGonigle for 7th District State Representative, and Judy Hines, write-in candidate for 17th District State Representative, all of whom are on the ballot Nov. 8. Candidate yard signs will be available. Information: 724-866-1786.
HISTORY
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a tour of historic Riverside Cemetery on Mercer Avenue in Sharpsville from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The cemetery was founded in 1872. There will be 10 grave sites of interest starting at the north entrance. Donations will be accepted. Info: 724-962-9199.
• The annual picnic at the Farrell Croation Home, 412 Staunton St., Farrell, begins at noon on Oct. 22. The event features music by TS Zadnja Stanica. Food includes lamb and pork roasted on a spit (pre-orders only), strudel, kielbasa, cabbage rolls, Haluski, baked goods, and more. Imported beverages from Croatia will be served. There will be raffles, dancing, singing, and performances. This is a cash only event and all are welcome. Information and orders: 724-346-5053 after 3 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 12. Michael S. Cowher, M.D., a breast surgical oncologist, will speak. Meetings, regularly the second Wednesday of each month from March to December, take place in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Enter from the back of the building. Info: Contact Donna Darcangelo at 724-866-7687 or darcangelo@roadrunner.com.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone.
All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings are the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. To talk, set up a meeting elsewhere or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Oct. 18. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
FOOD
• St. Anthony of Padua, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, will host a Palacinke sale for take out only from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the church hall. Cost is $3 per Palacinke.
To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489 by Sunday. All orders boxed prior to pickup. There is a limit, so call soon.
HEALTH
• UPMC Horizon/UPMC Jameson cancer specialists will offer a series of lectures on Saturday at Specialty Care Center, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
At 11 a.m., “What you need to know about breast care: A surgeon’s perspective,” will be presented by Michael Cowher, MD.”
At noon, “Rebuilding after breast cancer: A plastic surgeon’s perspective,” by Brodie Parent, MD, MS.”
At 1 p.m., “From screening to treatment: A general overview on breast cancer radiation treatment,” by Uzoma Iheagwara, MD, PhD.
All are welcome to attend one or all lectures.
