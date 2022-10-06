THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will gather at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for lunch at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are invited. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dairy Queen on Hadley Road in Greenville. Members should note the change in location.
• Hickory High School Class of 1952 will meet for its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bob Evans in Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – Center closed for holiday.
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Sculpt and Strengthen.
» Wednesday – 9 a.m., Walberg’s Waffles; 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burkhart.
» Thursday – 1 p.m., Euchre.
» Friday – 10:30 a.m., Walk with Ease.
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Phone: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at The Greenville Senior Center in in Greenville include:
» Monday – Closed for holiday.
» Tuesday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball.
» Wednesday – 11 a.m., Speaker Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, on fall and winter safety preparedness.
» Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Euchre.
» Friday – 11 a..m., Mande Burkhart, Hospice liason, on “Breast cancer awareness and treating yourself to life’s desserts.”
Greenville Senior Center is at 10 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
FOOD
• St. Anthony of Padua Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, will host a Palacinke sale for take out only from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the church hall. Cost is $3 per Palacinke. To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489 by Sunday (10-9-22). All orders will be boxed prior to pickup. There is a limit, and all orders will cease once that limit is met, so call soon.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Friends of the Gibson Manor in Jamestown Fall Fest is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be artisans, vendors and food. House tours by request. This fundraiser is for kitchen window replacement. Vendor spaces are still available. Call 412-979-4391 for information.
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will hold its big used book sale Wednesday through Saturday Oct. 12 to 15 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The library is not accepting donated items at this time but will resume accepting gently used items Nov. 15.
