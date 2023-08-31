THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (9-2-23) at Valley Kitchen, 3640 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and friends are welcome. Info: Beverly Chlpka at 724-962-4806.
• Sawhill Retirees will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday (9-5-23) at the Sharon American Legion, E. State St., Sharon. All members, families, and guests are invited to attend. Refreshments, bingo, and a social time will follow the meeting.
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Viewfinders, a local photography club, will host its initial meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage.
Opening theme is "Your Best Shot" and attendees should be prepared to share any photo they have taken. Looking forward, the theme for the Sept. 19 meeting is "Streets, Roads, Paths."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and everyone with an interest in photography is welcome to attend. All skill levels are welcome.
• Dean Dairy retirees will meet for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Brass Lantern Restaurant in Transfer. The group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month. All retirees from Dean Foods are invited.
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mama Jane's Restaurant, Hadley Road, Greenville.
FUNDRAISERS
• Reynolds High School Alumni Association will host a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (9-7-23) at Dairy Queen in Greenville. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund.
• The second annual Dave Ferencik Memorial raffle auction will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Sharon VFW, 439 E. State St., Sharon. The event benefits local children and families in need during the holiday season.
Along with the raffle baskets, there will be craft and vendor sales, a 50/50 drawing, and a toy drive lottery raffle, plus more.
All are asked to donate a new, unopened toy for a chance to win a lottery tree valued at $100.
Ferencik is remembered for his caring ways and belief that every child should enjoy the holidays regardless of their family's financial situation. The inaugural event in 2022 raised enough money to assist around 350 children.
All are welcome.
BINGO
• Mercer County Women's Association will sponsor its annual bingo fundraiser on Sept. 23 at Knights of Columbus on Clarksville Street in Greenville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance by Sept. 20. Two jackpots are guaranteed.
Info and tickets: Hope Couch at 724-456-8828 or Kaye Spence at 724-813-6658.
FOOD
• September is National Hunger Action Month, a nationwide movement to spread awareness about hunger in America. Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is seeking funds to help with the need in our communities.
For every $1 given, CFWMC can provide three meals to local families. Locally in Mercer County, 14,740 people, including 4,440 children, experience food insecurity every day.
To donate, visit foodwarehouse.org.
• Fowler United Methodist Church will host a chicken pie carry out dinner sale from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The church is located at 3426 State Rt. 193 at State Rt. 305.
Adults are $14, ages 6 to 12 are $7, and kids of preschool age are free. Meal includes chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, rolls, and brownies. Info: Regina at 330-442-1223.
• A spaghetti dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, 61 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Spaghetti meals are $12, chicken parmigiana is $13 on a first-come, first-served basis, and a dozen meatballs to go is $12. Meals are dine in or takeout and include beverages, salad, pasta and ice cream.
BOOK SALES
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley is seeking donations of books for its book sale Oct. 18 to 21. Special request is for paperback books in good condition. No encyclopedias.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, until Oct. 12.
GOLF OUTINGS
• Arise Lawrence County, which empowers and advocates for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes, is hosting its 11th annual golf scramble on Sept. 22 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course in New Castle.
The mixed-gender event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start, and includes a 50/50, raffle auction, one mulligan per person, skins, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages.
All proceeds will benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. Sponsors are needed. For more information on sponsorships and the scramble itself call Diane Koski at 724-652-9206 or visit www.ariselc.org.
VENDORS WANTED
• Vendors are needed for an upcoming rummage sale for all who quilt and sew.
The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 in Resurrection Church, 5130 E. State St., Hermitage.
Anyone who wishes to sell their fabrics, rulers, patterns, or any other sewing or quilting supplies can reserve a table for $10. Call Judy at 724-962-5547 as soon as possible.
The sale is sponsored by the Pieceful Pursuits Quilt Guild.
• Whole Life Services in Hermitage is looking for gift baskets and vendors and sponsors to participate in its Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7.
For information on getting involved, call Monica at 724-347-5595, ext. 107.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is looking for volunteers to work at its in Greenville, Hermitage, West Middlesex or Mercer. The program offers tax preparation help for anyone free of charge.
No experience is required, and training will be provided. Volunteer roles include counselors who fill out tax returns, people to welcome taxpayers and guide them through the process, and technology coordinators who manage computer equipment. Volunteers range from college students to retirees.
For information, call David Whyte, District 10 coordinator, at 724-977-6576 or apply at aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer. Volunteers need not be members of AARP.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, will offer a pre-K story time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 7. The story time is led by Debbie Young and Jane Buckley.
• Sharon Recreation Commission will host a free children's carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Wengler Field in Sharon.
The event is for children ages 2 to 10 years old.
Included will be carnival-type games, arts and crafts, petting zoo, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and beverages.
Anyone interested in sponsoring this event should contact Brian Kepple at bkepple1@verizon.net.
• The Croatian Home Lodge 126, Farrell, will hold its annual club picnic starting at noon Sept. 16. Lamb and pork will be available for picnic attendees and the public.
Deadline for reservations and orders is Sept. 9. Call the club at 724-346-5053 Tuesday through Sunday after 3 p.m.
The lodge is located at 412 Stauton St., Farrell.
• Cornhole at the Courthouse is planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 16. This fourth annual event is hosted by Children's Aid Society of Mercer County and includes a raffle auction, 50/50 drawing, a deejay, and kids' activity. Food will be available.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $50 a team and participants must be 12 years and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
First place team wins $350 cash; second place wins $150 cash.
For more information and to enter, contact Chelsea Bailey at 724-662-4730 or cbailey@casmercer.org.
• Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at East End Firehall, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer. Cost is $40 per person and deadline to register is Sept. 13.
To reserve a seat, contact the chamber at 724-662-4185.
• Mercer County Democrat Party will sponsor its fall banquet starting with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. in The Corinithian, 47 Vine St., Sharon. Pre-sale tickets are $35 per person if purchased by Sept. 11. Tickets at the door are $40 per person.
Checks should be made payable to MCDP or purchased online through Act Blue.
Information and questions: 724-854-0605 or mercercountydemparty@gmail.com.
BUS TRIPS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer, is sponsoring a day trip to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19. Anderson bus will leave the church parking lot at 9 a.m. with a return time of 5:15 p.m. Cost is $35 per person which includes $10 in incentives. Call Marge at 724-854-1503 to reserve a seat.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Aiding with Aging, a support group for friends and families caring for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. Thursday (9-7-23) at Whole Life Services, 1565 E. State St., Hermitage. Those who care for individuals of any age are welcome along with people who work in the field.
Guest speaker is Jeanette Tarnoci, intellectual disability intake coordinator for Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission. She will discuss waivers and funding for individuals receiving services in Pennsylvania.
Park behind the building. Info: Contact Jan at 724-813-2413, Bill at 724-301-7484, or Monica at 724-301-7569.
• TOPS - Take Off Pounds Sensibly is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The local chapter meets at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at McGonigle's Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Sharon. Weigh-in is at 2:45 p.m.
The first meeting is free.
Call Kathy Bartel, Coordinator at 724-877-3420 for more information or check out our web site at www.tops.org.
• The new chief public defender for Mercer County will speak at an upcoming luncheon to benefit Operation Lighthouse, a non-profit organization and community collaborative approach to eliminating substance abuse and providing mental health support for local children, youth, and their families.
The luncheon is at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sharon Elks, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
The theme is “Recovery is for everyone. Every person. Every family. Every community.” Keynote speaker will be Autumn Leah Johnson, who was recently appointed chief public defender in Mercer County. She has devoted her legal career to helping the vulnerable in society.
Tickets are $27 each and must be purchased in advance no later than Sept. 11. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
The event will include a raffle auction. For luncheon tickets and further information, call 724-854-4777 or 724-308-6801.
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 14 through Dec. 21 at Bethel Life Hermitage Campus, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials. The weekly program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support.
MUSIC
• ACTS Performing Arts Center will celebrate the music of the 1960s at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.
The center is located at 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon.
For tickets, call the box office at 724-815-4388, online at www.actspac.org, or at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.
COMEDY
• A comedy night is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Apollo Maennerchor Club’s Festhalle.
Featured comedians will be Steve Marshall from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Sharon’s Bob Golub.
General admission tickets are $25 each. Tickets are limited, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase advance tickets, call 724-866-7036.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
McQuiston Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:
» Monday – CLOSED for Labor Day
» Tuesday – 9 a.m., shuffleboard; 10:30 a.m., coin bingo;
» Wednesday — Birthday celebration; 10 a.m., Seniorcise; 11 a.m., Ukulele's Gone Wild; 1 p.m., Tai Chi with Robin
» Thursday — 10 a.m., line dancing with Kay
» Friday — 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; 10 a.m., arthriticize; 11 a.m., cornhole;
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
