• Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will resume making Helen’s Heavenly doughnuts on Wednesday, Sept. 14 – a week later than normal because of the fair.
They are $8 a dozen and are available between 7 and 10 a.m. Flavors are vanilla iced, chocolate iced, maple iced, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar and mixed. Call 724-376-2206 before 5 p.m. Tuesday to order. Pre orders are appreciated.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, is sponsoring a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Dine in or take out. Donation is $12. Information: 724-475-2189.
HEALTH
• A free community skin cancer screening, in memory of Doug McCombs, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at IXL Rehab and Fitness Center, 139 N. Erie St., Mercer.
Screenings are by appointment only and will be conducted by Lynn A. Colaiacovo, M.D., and Brooke E. Breitenbach, PA-C.
Screenings will take about 15 minutes in private examining rooms.
To schedule an appointment, call Patti McCombs at 724-651-7537.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The 18th annual Temple Grove Fall Festival Craft and Car/Truck Show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Temple Grove Campgrounds, 347 Hamburg Road, Transfer. The event will include home-cooked breakfast and lunch, hayrides, bake sale, children’s playground, as well as strolling the campgrounds, andshopping the variety of crafter/vendor items. The car show begins at noon. Admission is free.
Information: Brenda Connely at 724-854-6839 or visit www.templegrove.org and click on the fall festival link.
• The Mercer County Democratic Party will host its fall candidate luncheon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Park Inn by Radisson, 3377 New Castle Road, Shenango Township. This is part of a multi-county tour Democratic candidates will be taking before the Nov. 8 election. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., and speakers will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 724-494-0248 or visiting the Mercer County PA Democratic Party Facebook page.
• Race to End Hunger, a 5K/2-mile walk, is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at BC3 @ Linden Point, Hermitage. Pre-registration is $18. Race day registration is $20. The race honors breast cancer survivors; proceeds go to Community Food Warehouse. Cross the finish line and be entered to win $1,000. Info: 724-981-0353 or visit foodwarehouse.org.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Sharon Salvation Army is looking for volunteer Red Kettle workers. For more information call 724-347-5537.
• Sign up today to be a part of the action volunteering a few hours at the final 2022 WaterFire Sharon on Sept. 24. Volunteers are needed Friday through Sunday that weekend in various capacities. Community clubs and social groups are encouraged to participate. To sign up, visit www.waterfiresharonpa.org.
FUNDRAISERS
• Unity Presbyterian Church, 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, state Route 318, Mercer, is having an indoor yard sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 8 a.m. to noon and Saturday, Sept. 17. No price tags; donate as your heart dictates. Sponsored by Presbyterian Women. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
