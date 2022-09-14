THINGS TO DO
CANCELLATIONS
• The Mercer County Democratic Party has cancelled its fall candidate luncheon scheduled for Saturday.
MEETINGS
• Hubbard American Legion Post 51 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Social Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave. Parking is in the lower level parking lot. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the meeting. Commander Raica invites and encourages all members to attend. This is a perfect time for many of our new members to join us at a meeting.
• The Wheatland reunion, a gathering for anyone who has lived in Wheatland, is Saturday at Wheatland American Legion Post 432, 2 Cherry St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Dessert, coffee, and paper products will be provided. Those who attend should take a dish to share.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Pymatuning State Park Environmental Educator Emily Borcz will present a program on the history of the Pymatuning Dam at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibson Manor in Jamestown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.