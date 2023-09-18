THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church will serve a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the church on Water Street. Donation is $12 per meal, which can be eaten in or taken to go.
Information: 724-866-4202.
FOR VETERANS
• J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory in Sharon invites all veterans and their spouses to a complimentary tour of National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa., on Oct. 11.
A bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from McGonigle’s, 1090 E. State St., Sharon, and at 9:30 a.m. from McGonigle’s New Castle location at 111 West Falls St.
Arrival at the National Cemetery is expected around 11 a.m. and will include a tour and discussion by cemetery Director Edward A. Hajduk.
A boxed lunch prepared by DiLorenzo’s Specialty Deli, light refreshments, and beverages will be available.
Deadline to reserve a seat is Oct. 4. To RSVP, call 724-347-7575.
MEETINGS
• A free community meeting for young moms and children will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at West Middlesex Presbyterian Church, Main St., West Middlesex.
Grandparents are also welcome. The meeting is for anyone who wants to help their child get a jump on reading and for homeschoolers. Presenter is Laura Kennedy of Laura Kennedy Coaching and Consulting, LLC, who will discuss “How to teach your child to read.” Children should take their savings booklets, or obtain one at the meeting, to start earning points as a reward program toward prizes.
Information: www.laurakennedycoachingandconsulting.com
• Shenango Valley Gardeners will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Landing, 664 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Presentation will be on an aquaponics lab with Rob Studor.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with a business meeting to precede the presentation. Parking is across the street.
Information: Call 724-331-7161 or email SVGardeners@gmail.com.
• The Buhl Model Train Society will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Buhl Club in Sharon. Primary item of business will be organizing the annual train show in December at the Buhl Club; information for area elementary schools and invitation notices for owners of train systems and area clubs will be developed.
BINGO
• Tickets are still available for the Mercer County Women’s Association’s annual bingo fundraiser on Sept. 23 at Knights of Columbus on Clarksville Street in Greenville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance by Sept. 20. Two jackpots are guaranteed.
Info and tickets: Hope Couch at 724-456-8828 or Kaye Spence at 724-813-6658.
