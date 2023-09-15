THINGS TO DO

MEETINGS

Farrell High School Class of 1961 will meet at noon on Monday at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage.

Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.

The West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.

Hickory High School Class of 1958 meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome. Info: Donna at 724-342-0035.

The Shenango Valley Ski Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome to attend.

Farrell High School Class of 1956 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Red Lobster in Hermitage.

HISTORY

Hermitage Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Stewart House, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Tom Kuster of Buhl Farm Park will give a recap of the century-old park originated as a gift from Frank and Julia Buhl.

The public is welcome to attend the free program.

Also, the society’s new book, “Black Gold” is on sale for $27. It can be purchased at the meeting, at the society, through Facebook, or by calling 724-877-7996.

BUS TRIPS

• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer, is sponsoring a day trip to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Anderson bus will leave the church parking lot at 9 a.m. with a return time of 5:15 p.m. Cost is $35 per person which includes $10 in incentives. Call Marge at 724-854-1503 to reserve a seat.

• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a bus trip fundraiser to MGM Casino in Northfield, Ohio, on Thursday (9-21-23), leaving at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center parking lot. Cost is $40. Call 724-813-9199 to reserve a seat.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• Hickory VFW, 5550 E State St, Hermitage, will host a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” party on Sunday(9-17-23) featuring County Mayo Irish Band from noon to 1:45 p.m.; Celtic Pipe Band from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Common Ground from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.. The event, which is open to the public, will also offer Irish food. All are welcome.

A car show is planned by Sharpsville Historical Society from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (9-17-23) in Town Plaza, 62 E. Shenango St., to commemorate the borough of Sharpsville’s 150th anniversary.

The event includes a basket raffle, craft vendors, and food. All are welcome.

Information: Cathy at 724-699-2367.

CANDIDATE FORUMS

Mercer County Republican Party will host a Republican candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday(9-21-23) at Grove City Masonic Temple, 1340 W. Main St., Grove City.

All are welcome. Reservations are not required. Light refreshments will be served.

Questions? Call GOP Chair Ginny Richardson at 724-967-4007.

COMEDY

An evening of comedy will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the ACTS Performing Arts Center, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, with comedians Jesse Pimpinella, Teresa Roberts Logan and Johnny Lee Dam.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling the box office at 724-815-4388, online at www.actspac.org, or at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.

AT THE SENIOR CENTERS

McQuiston Senior Center

• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:

» Monday – 10 a.m. Seniorcise; 12:30 p.m., bridge

» Tuesday – 9 a.m., shuffleboard; 10:30 a.m., coin bingo; 12:30 p.m., 500

» Wednesday — Casual blue jean day; 10 a.m., Seniorcise for arthritis; Noon, lunch bingo; 1 p.m., Tai Chi with Robin

» Thursday — 10 a.m., line dancing; 10:30 a.m. Hallmark card club; 1 p.m. fitness room

» Friday — 9:30 a.m., Arthriticize; 10:30 a.m. horse racing; 1 p.m., fitness room

McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.

Greenville Senior Center

• Activities and events planned for next week at Greenville Senior Center, Greenville, include:

» Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., yoga; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., speaker Tom Hall from PHN; 12:30 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball

» Tuesday – 9 a.m., CIRCL Mobility; 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball; 1 p.m., volunteer meeting

» Wednesday — Happy September birthdays; 9 a.m. total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., arthritis exercise, Tai Chi, and Musical Memories with Kirk Hamza; 1 to 4 p.m., table games and Pickleball

» Thursday — 9 a.m., CIRCL Mobility; 9:15 a.m., bingo and Silver Sneakers; 10 a.m., tech support and learn “how to save money on your cell phone bill with Cricket Wireless;” 10 a.m., horseshoes in the park; 11 a.m., chair Zumba; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers

» Friday — 10 a.m., arthritis exercise; 11 a.m. Tech Talk with Thiel College; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball; 1 p.m., Department of Aging Master Plan Listening Session

Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Info: 724-588-3155.

Shenango Valley Senior Center

• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center, Hermitage, include:

» Monday – 9 a.m., Bingocize; 10 a.m., Inspirational Tymes and Tai Chi for arthritis; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba; 1:30 p.m., arthritis exercise

» Tuesday – 9 a.m., Coffee and Conversation; 9 a.m., total body fitness; 10 a.m., craft; 11 a.m. speaker Peter Fitzpatrick on Medicare fraud; 1:30 p.m., milkshakes and memories

» Wednesday — 9:15 a.m., B-I-N-G-O; 11 a.m., center council meeting; 1:30 p.m., art group

» Thursday — 10 a.m., educational prize bingo with Chelsea; 10 a.m., sculpt and strengthen; 11 a.m. grief support; 12:30 p.m., yoga; 1 p.m., dementia support group

» Friday — 9:30 a.m., arthritis exercise with Robin; 10:30 a.m., Bingocise; 1 p.m., director’s bingo; 1 p.m. Intro to Euchre; 1 p.m., Antiques Roadshow in the lounge; 2:30 p.m., line dancing with Cindy

Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.

FUNDRAISERS

Hickory United Women in Faith at Hickory Global Methodist Church will sponsor a good, used clothing and miscellaneous semi-annual sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, which is also $1 bag day.

Funds raised are used for mission projects.

The church is at 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.

Information: call Pat at 724-813-2626 or Nancy at 724-977-4851.

Tags

Trending Video