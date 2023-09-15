THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1961 will meet at noon on Monday at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage.
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• The West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome. Info: Donna at 724-342-0035.
• The Shenango Valley Ski Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome to attend.
• Farrell High School Class of 1956 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Red Lobster in Hermitage.
HISTORY
• Hermitage Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Stewart House, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Tom Kuster of Buhl Farm Park will give a recap of the century-old park originated as a gift from Frank and Julia Buhl.
The public is welcome to attend the free program.
Also, the society’s new book, “Black Gold” is on sale for $27. It can be purchased at the meeting, at the society, through Facebook, or by calling 724-877-7996.
BUS TRIPS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer, is sponsoring a day trip to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Anderson bus will leave the church parking lot at 9 a.m. with a return time of 5:15 p.m. Cost is $35 per person which includes $10 in incentives. Call Marge at 724-854-1503 to reserve a seat.
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a bus trip fundraiser to MGM Casino in Northfield, Ohio, on Thursday (9-21-23), leaving at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center parking lot. Cost is $40. Call 724-813-9199 to reserve a seat.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Hickory VFW, 5550 E State St, Hermitage, will host a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” party on Sunday(9-17-23) featuring County Mayo Irish Band from noon to 1:45 p.m.; Celtic Pipe Band from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Common Ground from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.. The event, which is open to the public, will also offer Irish food. All are welcome.
• A car show is planned by Sharpsville Historical Society from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (9-17-23) in Town Plaza, 62 E. Shenango St., to commemorate the borough of Sharpsville’s 150th anniversary.
The event includes a basket raffle, craft vendors, and food. All are welcome.
Information: Cathy at 724-699-2367.
CANDIDATE FORUMS
• Mercer County Republican Party will host a Republican candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday(9-21-23) at Grove City Masonic Temple, 1340 W. Main St., Grove City.
All are welcome. Reservations are not required. Light refreshments will be served.
Questions? Call GOP Chair Ginny Richardson at 724-967-4007.
COMEDY
• An evening of comedy will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the ACTS Performing Arts Center, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, with comedians Jesse Pimpinella, Teresa Roberts Logan and Johnny Lee Dam.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling the box office at 724-815-4388, online at www.actspac.org, or at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
McQuiston Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:
» Monday – 10 a.m. Seniorcise; 12:30 p.m., bridge
» Tuesday – 9 a.m., shuffleboard; 10:30 a.m., coin bingo; 12:30 p.m., 500
» Wednesday — Casual blue jean day; 10 a.m., Seniorcise for arthritis; Noon, lunch bingo; 1 p.m., Tai Chi with Robin
» Thursday — 10 a.m., line dancing; 10:30 a.m. Hallmark card club; 1 p.m. fitness room
» Friday — 9:30 a.m., Arthriticize; 10:30 a.m. horse racing; 1 p.m., fitness room
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
Greenville Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at Greenville Senior Center, Greenville, include:
» Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., yoga; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., speaker Tom Hall from PHN; 12:30 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Tuesday – 9 a.m., CIRCL Mobility; 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball; 1 p.m., volunteer meeting
» Wednesday — Happy September birthdays; 9 a.m. total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., arthritis exercise, Tai Chi, and Musical Memories with Kirk Hamza; 1 to 4 p.m., table games and Pickleball
» Thursday — 9 a.m., CIRCL Mobility; 9:15 a.m., bingo and Silver Sneakers; 10 a.m., tech support and learn “how to save money on your cell phone bill with Cricket Wireless;” 10 a.m., horseshoes in the park; 11 a.m., chair Zumba; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
» Friday — 10 a.m., arthritis exercise; 11 a.m. Tech Talk with Thiel College; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball; 1 p.m., Department of Aging Master Plan Listening Session
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Info: 724-588-3155.
Shenango Valley Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center, Hermitage, include:
» Monday – 9 a.m., Bingocize; 10 a.m., Inspirational Tymes and Tai Chi for arthritis; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba; 1:30 p.m., arthritis exercise
» Tuesday – 9 a.m., Coffee and Conversation; 9 a.m., total body fitness; 10 a.m., craft; 11 a.m. speaker Peter Fitzpatrick on Medicare fraud; 1:30 p.m., milkshakes and memories
» Wednesday — 9:15 a.m., B-I-N-G-O; 11 a.m., center council meeting; 1:30 p.m., art group
» Thursday — 10 a.m., educational prize bingo with Chelsea; 10 a.m., sculpt and strengthen; 11 a.m. grief support; 12:30 p.m., yoga; 1 p.m., dementia support group
» Friday — 9:30 a.m., arthritis exercise with Robin; 10:30 a.m., Bingocise; 1 p.m., director’s bingo; 1 p.m. Intro to Euchre; 1 p.m., Antiques Roadshow in the lounge; 2:30 p.m., line dancing with Cindy
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
FUNDRAISERS
• Hickory United Women in Faith at Hickory Global Methodist Church will sponsor a good, used clothing and miscellaneous semi-annual sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, which is also $1 bag day.
Funds raised are used for mission projects.
The church is at 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Information: call Pat at 724-813-2626 or Nancy at 724-977-4851.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.