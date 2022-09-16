THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday (9-19-22) at Bob Evans Restaurant, Hermitage.
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at Thelma’s in Sharpsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Spouses and others welcome. Questions? Contact Donna at 724-342-0035 or Granmad@roadrunner.com.
HISTORY
• Grove City Area Historical Society will host the first of its fall speaker series events at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Guests are invited to join for the last half of the presentation by Vinson Skibo, an expert historian of Cooper-Bessemer’s rail history. This presentation will focus on the preservation of the steam engine tender tracks and the Cooper-Bessemer shop locomotive. Last spring’s presentation, and the upcoming fall event, are separate programs. Cooper-Bessemer’s design of the FVAL engine block was significant to the prosperity of the railroad industry.
The historical society is still open through early December when it will close until April. Volunteers are available for free tours and to answer questions on Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. Visit online at www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org.
• The September program of the Hermitage Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. John Burkett will speak on the McCullough Granary operations in Jefferson Township.
The public is welcome to attend the program at the Stewart House, 5465 E. State St. Hermitage.
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a tour of historic Riverside Cemetery on Mercer Avenue in Sharpsville from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The cemetery was founded in 1872. There will be 10 grave sites of interest starting at the north entrance. Donations will be accepted. Info: 724-962-9199.
Also, the historical society is planning a bus trip to Meadows Casino on Sept. 21, leaving Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. and leaving the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40. Call 724-342-7870.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer County Republican Party will host an open house/grand opening from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at its headquarters, 147 S. Diamond St., Mercer. The public is invited to attend to hear about plans for the fall election and volunteer opportunities. Yard signs and other candidate material will be available.
The headquarters will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. every weekday starting Tuesday. More info: Call Ginny Steese Richardson at 724-662-4060.
FUNDRAISERS
• A good, used clothing sale will be hosted by the United Methodist Women of West Middlesex United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday (9-22-22) through Saturday next week. Saturday is bag day. The church is at 3123 Main St., West Middlesex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.