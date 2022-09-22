THINGS TO DO
REUNIONS
• A class reunion is planned for the Farrell High School Class of 1947’s 75th reunion from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Eat and Park in Hermitage. These classmates should contact Anne Nicastro White at 724-962-1665 or annemax29@roadrunner.com: James Pedas, Dr. Martha Bruce McSwain, Andrew Mudrinich, David Joseph, Catherine Giovanelli Sveda, Irene Ruffo Wimmer, Carl Cashier, Constance Charles Haun, Rev. Robert Chavers, Emms Crim Smith, Jacquelyn Rotell Paramuha, Mary Stetar, Mary Zahariou Smith, Ethel Yanak Olin, Beatrice Williams Carrington, Vera Skladenek Leyshock, Virginia Low Cooper, Marie Chiodo Pruett, Betty Bowman Babos, Nicholas Butchko, Dan and Delores Pritchard Cica, George David, Preston Greer, Rebecca Eagan Baer, Mary Gerchak DeJulia, Martha Flack Yankus, Jessie Fill and Anthony Morroco, Herbert Mosley, Achilles Mouganis, Geneva Haynes Gunn, Raymond Luce, Rev. Maurice Phillips and George Pickett.
All spouses, family members and caregivers are invited to attend, as are family members of deceased classmates.
• Farrell High School Class of 1971 will gather at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Nancy’s Middlesex Tavern and from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 for a dinner dance at Tiffany Manor, Brookfield, Ohio. Dress for the dinner dance is semi-formal attire. Cost is $75 per person and covers both evenings. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 10. Checks and money orders only made payable to FHS Class of 71 should be sent to Pam Hoak Rabold, 1918 Stafford St., Farrell, Pa., 16121. Information: Michael Wright at 724-699-5032 or Rabold at 724-699-6608.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a tour of historic Riverside Cemetery on Mercer Avenue in Sharpsville from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The cemetery was founded in 1872. There will be 10 grave sites of interest starting at the north entrance. Donations will be accepted. Info: 724-962-9199.
FOOD
• St. Anthony of Padua, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, will host a Palacinke sale for take out only from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the church hall. Cost is $3 per Palacinke. To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489 by Oct. 9. All orders will be boxed prior to pickup. There is a limit and all orders will cease once that limit is met, so call soon.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Sharon Salvation Army is looking for volunteer Red Kettle workers. For more information call 724-347-5537.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Women’s Altar and Rosary Guild of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, will sponsor its annual rummage and antique sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. To attend a pre-sale event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, a $5 fee will be charged. Saturday is half price. The sale will include housewares, small appliances, dishes, glassware, linens, jewelry, toys, games, holiday items, vintage and collectible items, furniture, lamps, sporting goods, books, and more. Admission is free.
• Hickory United Methodist Women are having their semi-annual sale at 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, next to Shenango Valley Mall. The sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
Sat is $1 bag day. The sale includes clothing , miscellaneous items, household items, decorations, and kitchen items. Information: Nancy at 724-977-4851.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.