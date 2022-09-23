THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
• Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday with an Elmer session, at 7 p.m. for a business meeting, and a program begins at 7:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker will be W3MLJ’s Michael Lippert, Jr., from Zelienople, a 17-year old DXer, contestor, and YouTuber. This meeting will be held in person at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon, or via Zoom at www.w3lif.org.
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a tour of historic Riverside Cemetery on Mercer Avenue in Sharpsville from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The cemetery was founded in 1872. There will be 10 grave sites of interest starting at the north entrance. Donations will be accepted. Info: 724-962-9199.
• The Grove City Area Historical Society’s fall speaker series continues at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Author Cynthia Crytzer will share and discuss excerpts from her recently published book, “A Civil War Husband.” The book is a compilation of letters written by her great-great-grandfather, Thomas D. Nelson, a Civil War soldier from Plain Grove who served with the 100th PA Infantry.
Crytzer will also present portions of the book’s epilogue which describe the fate of Nelson’s wife and daughters following his death in Andersonville Prison.
The historical society is located at 111 College Avenue, Grove City. There is no charge for any of the seminars. Refreshments will follow.
The society is currently open to 2022 visitors from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will hold their big used book sale Oct. 12 to 15 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The sale includes gently used books, magazines, audio visuals, and a few puzzles.
The library is not accepting donated items at this time but will resume accepting gently used items Nov. 15.
• Deadline is Sept. 30 to order tickets for the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame annual dinner on Oct. 8. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. at Park Inn by Radisson, West Middlesex.
The 2022 Class to be inducted includes Elaine Douglas-DeBerry, ’57; Eric Gibbs II, ’91; Edward M. Walczak, ’71; John T. Walczak, ’74; Peter R. White, ’59; Sam Bellich, ’71; Janice (Skiljo) Haris, ’68; Dr. Ray Brodie Jr., M.D., ’69; Marlene (Jones) Gibbs, ’94; and Russell C. Phillips (posthumous), ’45.
Tickets are $30. Contact the Hall’s executive secretary, Judi Pendel, at 724-509-1212 or at judisecy@hotmail.com.
Along with Pendel, board members are Executive Director Jim Raykie, Serena Nevant, Carol Ulan, Dr. James G. Kollar, Vince Cardamon, and Debbie Bordell.
• A presentation on honey bees will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Scrubgrass Grange. Tim Heeter, president of the Central-Western PA Bee Keepers, will talk about the characteristics, life span, diet, habitat, and importance of the honey bee to our environment as pollinators in our food chain.
Heeter will also talk about the work of the Central-Western Bee Keepers Association. Honey products will be available for purchase.
The presentation is part of Scrubgrass Grange’s “Talking Tuesdays,” a free monthly meeting keeping people informed of local concerns and happenings. Scrubgrass Grange is located at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton, Pa. Everyone is welcome to attend.
FUNDRAISERS• Friends of the Gibson Manor’s Fall Fest fundraiser is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the manor, 210 Liberty St, Jamestown. The family-friendly event includes artisans, vendors, and food. House tours will be available upon request.
This fundraiser is for kitchen window replacement. Vendor spaces are still available.
Call 412-979-4391 for information or to reserve a spot.
REUNIONS
• A class reunion is planned for the Farrell High School Class of 1947’s 75th reunion from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Eat and Park, Hermitage.
These classmates should contact Anne Nicastro White at 724-962-1665 or annemax29@roadrunner.com: James Pedas, Dr. Martha Bruce McSwain, Andrew Mudrinich, David Joseph, Catherine Giovanelli Sveda, Irene Ruffo Wimmer, Carl Cashier, Constance Charles Haun, Rev. Robert Chavers, Emms Crim Smith, Jacquelyn Rotell Paramuha, Mary Stetar, Mary Zahariou Smith, Ethel Yanak Olin, Beatrice Williams Carrington, Vera Skladenek Leyshock, Virginia Low Cooper, Marie Chiodo Pruett, Betty Bowman Babos, Nicholas Butchko, Dan and Delores Pritchard Cica, George David, Preston Greer, Rebecca Eagan Baer, Mary Gerchak DeJulia, Martha Flack Yankus, Jessie Fill and Anthony Morroco, Herbert Mosley, Achilles Mouganis, Geneva Haynes Gunn, Raymond Luce, Rev. Maurice Phillips and George Pickett.
All spouses, family members and caregivers are invited to attend, as are family members of deceased classmates.
• Farrell High School Class of 1971 will gather at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Nancy’s Middlesex Tavern and from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 for a dinner dance at Tiffany Manor, Brookfield, Ohio. Dress for the dinner dance is semi-formal attire. Cost is $75 per person and covers both evenings. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 10. Checks and money orders only made payable to FHS Class of 71 should be sent to Pam Hoak Rabold, 1918 Stafford St., Farrell, Pa., 16121. Information: Michael Wright at 724-699-5032 or Rabold at 724-699-6608.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Pat and Pat’s Place.
» Tuesday — 9 a.m., Walberg’s Waffles; 10 a.m., 500 Club, corn hole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball.
» Wednesday — No pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., Carolyn Hartle, Hartle Elder Law, “Topic on Side Panel.”
» Thursday — 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball.
» Friday — 10:15 a.m., Enhance Fitness, Walk with Ease.
Greenville Senior Center is located at 10 Alan Ave., Greenville.
• Programs next week at The McQuiston Senior Center in Sandy Lake include:
» Monday — 10 a.m., seniorcise with Ken.
» Tuesday — 9 a.m., shuffleboard, 10 a.m., director’s special bingo.
» Wednesday — 1 p.m., Tai-Chi with Robin.
» Thursday — 10 a.m., line dancing with Kay.
» Friday — 10 a.m., seniorcise with Ken.
For more information about the McQuiston Center, located at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake, call 724-376-3608.
