HEALTH
• A free community skin cancer screening, in memory of Doug McCombs, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at IXL Rehab and Fitness Center, 139 N. Erie St., Mercer. Screenings are by appointment only and will be conducted by Lynn A. Colaiacovo, M.D., and Brooke E. Breitenbach, PA-C. Screenings will take about 15 minutes in private examining rooms. To schedule an appointment, call Patti McCombs at 724-651-7537.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Friday is the deadline to reserve tickets for the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame annual dinner on Oct. 8. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by calling Judi Pendel at 724-509-1212 or emailing judisecy@hotmail.com.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• WaterFire Sharon will remove the braziers from the river starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The more volunteers, the faster it will go. Volunteers are asked to meet at the boat launch behind Quaker Steak and Lube. Wear old clothes. Also needed are 9/16-inch wrenches and impact wrenches, pickup trucks and trailers.
• Sharon Salvation Army is looking for volunteer Red Kettle workers. For more information call 724-347-5537.
FOOD
• Sharon First and Oakland Avenue United Women in Faith are planning a ham loaf fundraising dinner Oct. 8 at Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St. The takeout dinner includes ham loaf, potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, and a dessert for $12. Call 724-983-0200 for tickets by Oct. 1.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road is having a pirohi sale on Oct. 7. The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen. Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. To order, call 724-981-0571 by Oct. 2.
