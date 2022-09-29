THINGS TO DO
PETS
• A dog and cat pet vaccination clinic is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kennard United Methodist Church, 318 Groover Road, Greenville. The event is sponsored by Log Cabin Unity Grange.
There is a small cost depending upon the service. All are welcome. Information: 814-547-6417.
MEETINGS
• Shenango Valley Gardeners will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Community Library of Shenango Valley, Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon.
A brief business meeting will precede the presentation, “Learn Your Land – The Deadliest Plant in North America,” a video with Adam Haritan.
Attendees are encouraged to bring items from their fall harvest to share.
The community vegetable gardens in Riverside Park, off of Connelly and Sterling avenues, and the Farrell Gardens at 200 Stambaugh Ave. near the Italian Home, have been very successful. SVG members and volunteers are still harvesting late veggies and prepping for spring. Everyone is invited to attend meetings or help in the gardens. SVG meetings are generally held the first Tuesday of each month.
BUS TRIPS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Mercer, is sponsoring a bus trip to Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington, Pa., on Oct. 13. The bus leaves IHM at 9 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35. Call Marge at 724-854-1503 to reserve a seat.
REUNIONS
• Farrell High School Class of 1947 will hold its 75th reunion from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Eat and Park in Hermitage. These classmates should contact Anne Nicastro White at 724-962-1665 or annemax29@roadrunner.com: James Pedas, Dr. Martha Bruce McSwain, Andrew Mudrinich, David Joseph, Catherine Giovanelli Sveda, Irene Ruffo Wimmer, Carl Cashier, Constance Charles Haun, Rev. Robert Chavers, Emms Crim Smith, Jacquelyn Rotell Paramuha, Mary Stetar, Mary Zahariou Smith, Ethel Yanak Olin, Beatrice Williams Carrington, Vera Skladenek Leyshock, Virginia Low Cooper, Marie Chiodo Pruett, Betty Bowman Babos, Nicholas Butchko, Dan and Delores Pritchard Cica, George David, Preston Greer, Rebecca Eagan Baer, Mary Gerchak DeJulia, Martha Flack Yankus, Jessie Fill and Anthony Morroco, Herbert Mosley, Achilles Mouganis, Geneva Haynes Gunn, Raymond Luce, Rev. Maurice Phillips and George Pickett.
All spouses, family members and caregivers are invited to attend, as are family members of deceased classmates.
• Farrell High School Class of 1971 will gather at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Nancy’s Middlesex Tavern and from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 for a dinner dance at Tiffany Manor, Brookfield, Ohio. Dress for the dinner dance is semi-formal attire. Cost is $75 per person and covers both evenings. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 10. Checks and money orders only made payable to FHS Class of 71 should be sent to Pam Hoak Rabold, 1918 Stafford St., Farrell, Pa., 16121. Information: Michael Wright at 724-699-5032 or Rabold at 724-699-6608.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• ACTS presents a screening of the cult classic film, ”Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at 40 Below, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon. Admission is $12 and includes a prop bag. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 724-815-4388, online at actsharpsville.org, or at the door if available.
• The Mercer County NAACP will hold its 57th Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Tiffany’s Banquet Center, Brookfield Township, OH. The theme, “Perseverance, Resilience and Deliverance — A Celebration of Community” will focus on youth, individuals and organizations that have made and are continuing to make an impact in Mercer County.
In addition to celebrating the community, there will be raffle baskets and give-aways. For tickets, call 724-977-4170 or 724-981-4140 by Saturday (10-1-22). Tickets will not be sold at the door.
HISTORY
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a tour of historic Riverside Cemetery on Mercer Avenue in Sharpsville from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The cemetery was founded in 1872. There will be 10 grave sites of interest starting at the north entrance. Donations will be accepted. Info: 724-962-9199.
FOOD
• St. Anthony of Padua, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, will host a Palacinke sale for take out only from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the church hall. Cost is $3 per Palacinke. To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489 by Oct. 9. All orders will be boxed prior to pickup. There is a limit and all orders will cease once that limit is met, so call soon.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings are the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. To talk, set up a meeting elsewhere or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Oct. 4. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Women’s Altar and Rosary Guild of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, will sponsor its annual rummage and antique sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. To attend a pre-sale event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, a $5 fee will be charged. Saturday is half price. The sale will include housewares, small appliances, dishes, glassware, linens, jewelry, toys, games, holiday items, vintage and collectible items, furniture, lamps, sporting goods, books, and more. Admission is free.
• Hickory United Methodist Women are having their semi-annual sale at 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, next to Shenango Valley Mall. The sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Saturday is $1 bag day. The sale includes clothing , miscellaneous items, household items, decorations, and kitchen items. Information: Nancy at 724-977-4851.
HEALTH
• UPMC Horizon/UPMC Jameson cancer specialists will offer a series of lectures on Oct. 8 at Specialty Care Center, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
At 11 a.m., “What you need to know about breast care: A surgeon’s perspective,” will be presented by Michael Cowher, MD; at noon, “Rebuilding after breast cancer: A plastic surgeon’s perspective,” by Brodie Parent, MD, MS; and at 1 p.m., “From screening to treatment: A general overview on breast cancer radiation treatment,” by Uzoma Iheagwara, MD, PhD.
All are welcome to attend one or all lectures.
