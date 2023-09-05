THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Croatian Home Lodge 126, 12 Stauton St., Farrell, will hold its annual club picnic starting at noon Sept. 16. Lamb and pork will be available for picnic attendees and the public.
Deadline for reservations and orders is Saturday (9-9-23). Call the club at 724-346-5053 Tuesday through Sunday after 3 p.m.
• A suicide loss butterfly release is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday (9-9-23) in the gazebo at Brookfield Center. There is a $10 donation per individual butterfly. Reserve online at SuicidePostvention.org/booknow.
• A remembrance walk for suicide loss is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday(9-10-23) in Harding Park in Hubbard, Ohio. Registration begins at noon in the bandstand area. A 50/50 drawing and basket raffle will benefit the Nathan Barwinski Memorial Fund at Trumbull County LOSS. All are welcome.
• Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, will offer a pre-K story time at 10:30 a.m. each week starting Thursday(9-7-23). The story time is led by Debbie Young and Jane Buckley.
• Sharon Recreation Commission will host a free children’s carnival from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday(9-9-23) (note the corrected time) at Wengler Field in Sharon.
The event is for children ages 2 to 10 years old. It will include carnival-type games, arts and crafts, petting zoo, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and beverages.
Anyone interested in sponsoring this event should contact Brian Kepple at bkepple1@verizon.net.
• Mercer County Builders Association will host its annual picnic Sept. 12 at Knockin’ Boots Farm, 3524 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer. This is a casual event with great networking opportunities.
Social hour sponsored by Susi Builders Supply in Hermitage begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., sponsored by Diehl Automotive Group.
Agenda includes NAHB, PBA, and Mercer County improtant construction industry information with comments from Tom McCosby, 2024 PBA president.
Information: 724-475-4834, 724-734-3152, or mcbuilders@mypath.com.
• Cornhole at the Courthouse is planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 16. This fourth annual event is hosted by Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County and includes a raffle auction, 50/50 drawing, a deejay, and kids’ activity. Food will be available.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $50 a team and participants must be 12 years and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
First place team wins $350 cash; second place wins $150.
For more info and to enter, contact Chelsea Bailey at 724-662-4730 or cbailey@casmercer.org.
FUNDRAISERS
• Reynolds High School Alumni Association will host a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Dairy Queen. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund.
MUSIC
• ACTS Performing Arts Center, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, will celebrate the music of the 1960s at 7:30 p.m. Saturday(9-9-23) and 2:30 p.m. Sunday(9-10-23). Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.
For tickets, call the box office at 724-815-4388, online at www.actspac.org, or at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.
FOOD
• A spaghetti dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday (9-9-23) at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, 61 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Spaghetti meals are $12, chicken parmigiana is $13 on a first-come, first-served basis, and a dozen meatballs to go is $12. Meals are dine in or takeout and include beverages, salad, pasta and ice cream.
BOOK SALES
• Grove City Community Library will sponsor a one-day-only used book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday(9-9-23) in Montelone Pavilion in Memorial Park. There will be food trucks and raffle baskets along with the books, DVDs, CDs, and more.
Cost is $5 per bag and $10 per tote, which will be provided.
Book donations will be accepted through Sept. 8 but call the library at 724-458-7320 to verify donations are still being accepted.
Yearly basket raffles will be on display starting with the book sale and continuing through Dec. 8 at the library. All are welcome.
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley is seeking donations of books for its book sale Oct. 18 to 21. Special request is for paperback books in good condition. No encyclopedias.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, until Oct. 12.
