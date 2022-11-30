THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Avalon Golf and Country Club at Buhl Park, 1030 Forker Blvd., Hermitage.
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant, New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver Street, is baking its annual walnut kolachi. Price is $13 each and will be double wrapped for freezing. Pre-orders only by calling 724-983-0200 and leave name, phone number and how many ordered. Pick up is 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 or noon to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
• A holiday handbell concert is planned for 7 p.m. Monday in Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City, featuring community ensemble The Celebration Ringers, the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Church, the Revelation Ringers from Grove City College, and nationally-acclaimed handbell soloist Sue Garton.
Admission is free. A goodwill offering will be collected. The concert will be livestreamed at facebook.com/TowerPresbyterianChurch.
• The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10; and 11 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church, located at 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free.
The Dec. 17 event will also be a “fair trade show” offering homemade items from Africa and other non-profit groups and vendors. All are welcome.
• A holiday art market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Landing, 469 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Showcasing local artists, Friday’s event will feature live music by Steve Vuich. Admission is $1 at the door.
• Lakeview Area Public Library is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Grantham’s Landing, Sandy Lake. Children ages 3 to 12 and adults are invited. The event includes a story time, craft corner, and complimentary treat bag and holiday book. Breakfast will be pancakes, bacon, fruit, and a beverage. Guests are asked to wear their favorite holiday gear. Tickets are available at the Lakeview Area Public Library and Grantham’s Landing. Cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults. Seating is limited.
• Buhl Model Train Society‘s 15th annual Christmas train show will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 in the Buhl Club gymnasium, Sharon.
There will be many displays to enjoy and items for sale. Food and beverages will be available.
Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.
Anyone who would like to set up a display should send a message via the BMTS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buhlmodelsociety as soon as possible.
• Greenville Area School District is beginning preparations for a holiday dinner for senior citizens of the district at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 14. Entertainment will be provided.
Reservations can be made by calling the high school office at 724-588-2500, ext. 2131, by Dec. 7. There is no cost for the dinner, but donations will be accepted.
• Greenville Area Community Theatre will host a free community performance of “Christmas Music Through the Ages” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Fresh Grounds Coffeehouse, 172 Main St., Greenville.
GACT performers will sing a variety of Christmas music, from the oldest known carols through contemporary music. There will be group performances, solos, and sing-alongs.
There is no cost to attend, but donations and free-will offerings will benefit the Downtown Ministries/Fresh Grounds Christmas outreach.
A variety of refreshments will also be available to purchase from the coffee shop.
Additional information about GACT is available at GACT-ors.com or on Facebook.
HISTORY
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a Civil War Talk by Cindy Crytzer at 7 p.m. Monday in Sharpsville Historical Society, 131 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville. Crytzer is author of “A Civil War Husband: 100th Pennsylvania Roundheads.” The talk is based on letters written by her great-great-grandfather, Thomas D. Nelson, and his first-hand accounts of camp life, concerns over the family in his native Lawrence County, the horrors of the battlefield, and his ultimate death in the notorious Andersonville Prison.
The event is free and open to the public.
• Diehl Automotive in Hermitage and the Community Food Warehouse are sponsoring a Truck-Full of Hope food drive to help feed food insecure neighbors in Mercer County this holiday season.
Donations of bags filled with non-perishable food items (no glass) can be dropped off at the Diehl Chevrolet showroom, 2757 E. State St., Hermitage, through Dec. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.