THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• The Stoneboro Lions Club will be hold its annual chicken barbecue on Saturday July 8 from noon until sold out. The $10 cost includes half a chicken, baked potato, applesauce, and roll. For dessert you can visit the Library bake sale near. This is in conjunction with Sandy Lake Community Fun Days.
• Fowler United Methodist Church will host a chicken pie carry out dinner sale Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Adults eat for $12, ages 6-12 eat for $6, and kids of preschool age eat for free. Available are chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, rolls and brownies.
MUSIC
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a polka mass on Sunday in recognition of the Slovak Republic’s national holiday “Saints Cyril and Methodist Day.”
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Greenville Heritage Days will host the following events this weekend.
– Super Mario Bike Parade — Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Super Mario Bros. characters and to decorate their non-motorized rides.
– Duck Race — Saturday at 5 p.m. at Riverside Park. Admission $10. First prize is $500, second prize is $300, third prize is $200, fourth prize is $150, fifth prize is $100, and sixth prize $50. Only 500 tickets will be sold; Call 724-456-3180 to order yours.
RUMMAGE SALES
• St. Mark’s United Church of Christ will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon this Friday. Clothes are $2 per bag. St. Mark’s is located at 5 Baker Hill Road, Fredonia.
