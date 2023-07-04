THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• The Stoneboro Lions Club will be hold its annual chicken barbecue on Saturday July 8 from noon until sold out. The $10 cost includes half a chicken, baked potato, applesauce, and roll. For dessert you can visit the Library bake sale near. This is in conjunction with Sandy Lake Community Fun Days.
• Fowler United Methodist Church will host a chicken pie carry out dinner sale Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Adults eat for $12, ages 6-12 eat for $6, and kids of preschool age eat for free. Available are chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, rolls and brownies.
MUSIC
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage will hold a polka Mass on Sunday in recognition of the Slovak Republic’s national holiday Saints Cyril and Methodist Day.
• Casanova and the Divas will perform this Friday at Riverwalk Park in New Castle from 6-9 p.m. The concert is free to the public and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. There is a new selection of food vendors this week as well as a 50/50 raffle.
• The Allegheny Brass Band, under the baton of Steve Baldanzi, will perform the third concert of the 2023 Mercer Summer Music Series at Mercer County Courthouse Square at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Makin’ Changes will provide warm-up entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. The Trinity Presbyterian Church will host an old-fashioned ice cream social and fresh popcorn throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W/ Butler St. For further information call 724-699-9124
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Greenville Heritage Days will include these events this weekend.
» Super Mario Bike Parade – 4:30 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Super Mario Bros. characters and to decorate their non-motorized rides.
» Duck race – 5 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park. Admission $10. First prize is $500, second prize is $300, third prize is $200, fourth prize is $150, fifth prize is $100, and sixth prize $50. Only 500 tickets will be sold; Call 724-456-3180 to order yours.
• Grove City Ford’s third-annual car show will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the dealership, 1 Taylor Plaza, along Route 58 just outside Grove City. There will be trophies for best paint, fan favorite and best in show (which also comes with a $1,000 cash prize). There will be food trucks, vendors, music with a DJ and a 50/50 raffle. Admission is free. Info: 724-748-4790.
FUNDRAISERS
• St. Mark’s United Church of Christ will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon this Friday. Clothes are $2 per bag. St. Mark’s is located at 5 Baker Hill Road, Fredonia.
