THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Jamestown Community Yard Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24. All Jamestown and area residents are invited to participate. Set up space will be available on both sides of Water Street by the First National Bank and in the Gibson Manor parking lot for non-residents or organizations. Homeowners on side streets are encouraged to place sale signs at the end of their street so shoppers can easily find them.
REUNIONS
• The Brookfield Class of 1968 is holding their 55th class reunion mixer and picnic on Sept. 15 and 16 at Yankee Run Golf Course.
Reunion reservations have been mailed. The deadline to respond is July 30, and the cost is $20 per person. Classmates and guests are welcome.
Anyone who didn’t receive a mailing or who has questions should call Nancy Hallas Lees at 330-717-7980.
Addresses are needed for these classmates: Joe Harris, Martha McWilliams Rogalny, Karen Holt Nock, Mary Barnot Horn, Marilyn Bartholomew Pullano and Bryon Duncan.
