• The Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will hold demonstrations for American Radio Relay League (ARRL) today and Sunday at 44 Elliot Road, West Middlesex, for the public to see ham radio’s most up-to-date capabiities, and introduce the service to help newcomers get FCC amateur radio licenses.
ARRL Field Day, held on the fourth weekend in June, is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the United States and Canada. In North America, more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.
Ham radio operators have been called into action again and again to provide communications in crises. Amateur Radio people (also called “hams”) are well known for providing communications support in real disaster and post-disaster situations.
Hams also use communication skills and equipment to provide support at events such as road races, parades and other large pre-planned non-emergency activities.
To learn more about Amateur Radio, go to www.emergency-radio.org. The public is invited to come, meet and talk with the hams.
For more information about Field Day, contact www.w3lif.org or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
• First Presbyterian Church of Sharon will hold a block party from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Avenue and Fullerton Place in Sharon. The event celebrates the city’s “Lots to Love Program, where participants — including First Presbyterian — adopt and maintain vacant lots.
The public is invited to the celebration, which includes grilled food, live music activities for kids, an ice cream truck, fun and fellowship.
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 11:30 Wednesday at Laddie’s Sky Club, 8189 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield. All classmates, spouses and guests are invited.
