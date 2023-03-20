THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• West Middlesex Kiwanis Club will host its annual all-you-can-eat pancake day, featuring apple-walnut pancakes, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the cafeteria at West Middlesex High School. Donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is sponsoring a bus trip to Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca, N.Y., on April 20. The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and leaves the casino at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations: 724-962-0712 or 724-813-9199.
Also, the society is planning a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario.
The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot in Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Cost is $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. Price includes $10 free slot play and $15 dining gift card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by April 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
