THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Buhl Park, Hermitage, hosts its Summer Concert Series starting June 4 with 2nd Avenue Project.
Concerts are held at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Benches are available, or bring a chair or blanket.
The Cabin Cafe will sell concessions. For the full schedule, visit buhlpark.org or the park’s Facebook page. For weather updates on the day of, check out the Facebook page or call 724-981-5522, ext. 103, after 3 p.m.
CRAFT SHOW
• A Spring Craft and Vendor Show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Sharon. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Building of Hope.
Attendees can donate gently used or new bedding; comforters, sheets and pillows are needed. For each donated item, you will be entered into a prize drawing.
FARM MARKET
• Grove City Market in the Park is held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at Grove City Memorial Park.
For more information and a list of vendors, visit the market’s Facebook page.
FOOD
• The Laurel Kitchen Incubator is hosting a Pop-Up Food Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon. Local vendors include Blaurock Brats by Mike and Elephant #8.
Tickets are required for each vendor: $5 for a half portion or $10 for full portion.
• Seeds of Faith Ministries will hold its weekly lunch specials on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this summer in the parking lot of Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Meals are $8 and choices are Philly steak, hot Italian sausage or chicken tenders. Call 724-931-5018 to place your order from noon to 8 p.m. on those days.
FUNDRAISER
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley holds its Used Book Sale 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 24; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 25; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 26 and 27.
Check out the selection of books, magazines, audiovisual media and puzzles. Info: Call 724-981-4360 or visit clsv.net
OUTDOORS
• The Buhl Park Wildlife Committee hosts a Spring Bird Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday at the park in Hermitage. Meet at the back of the parking lot across from the Casino.
All skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if available.
Rain date is Sunday. To schedule a group bird walk for scouts or other youth groups, email Katie at katie@buhlpark.org
• Shenango River Watchers is hosting its Spring Paddle Fest on June 3. Paddlers will float from Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown to Riverside Park in Greenville.
Registration runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Shuttle and lunch provided.
Info: Visit shenangoriverwatchers.org
SPECIAL EVENT
• Grove City Strawberry Days will be held June 9 to 11 at Grove City Memorial Park. Enjoy food, vendors, children’s activities, music, church service, special art exhibit hosted by George Junior Republic and more.
Info: Visit “Grove City Strawberry Days” on Facebook.
