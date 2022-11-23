THINGS TO DO
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• A holiday art market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Landing, 469 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Showcasing local artists, Friday’s event will feature live music by Steve Vuich. Admission is $1 at the door.
• Christmas Magic in Sandy Lake will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Bingo cards can be picked up at participating businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. All completed bingo cards will be placed into a drawing, which will be announced at 8:30 p.m. in Sandy Lake Fire Hall. First place is $150, second place is $100, and third place is $75.
There will be free horse and wagon rides and a contest for favorite decorated business. The event will offer live characters, Girl Scouts caroling, special performances by Lakeview High School band and chorus, Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts for kids at the borough building, and a coloring contest. The house decorating contest deadline is Dec. 10, with a cash prize awarded.
All are welcome to attend.
• Winterfest will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 224 E. State St., Sharon. This old Christmas and twice-loved sale features fancy cookies, savory soups, and nut rolls. All are welcome.
• The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10; and 11 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church, located at 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free.
The Dec. 17 event will also be a “fair trade show” offering homemade items from Africa and other non-profit groups and vendors. All are welcome.
• Lakeview Area Public Library is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Grantham’s Landing, Sandy Lake. Children ages 3 to 12 and adults are invited. The event includes a story time, craft corner, and complimentary treat bag and holiday book. Breakfast will be pancakes, bacon, fruit, and a beverage. Guests are asked to wear their favorite holiday gear.{p class=”p2”}Tickets are available at the Lakeview Area Public Library and Grantham’s Landing. Cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults. Limited seating available.
• Christmas on the Square in Mercer is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Santa will arrive on a firetruck to light the tree and sit for photos with children. There will be performances by TADA and the Mercer High School Show Choir and Pep Band.
Free giveaways and games, vendors, a food truck, and more will help to kick off the holiday. Vendors should register ASAP by contacting the Chamber of Commerce office at 724-662-4185.
• Grove City Light Up Night is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Allegheny Health Network Grove City hospital to welcome the holiday season. The evening will feature holiday wishes for children and a visit from Santa Claus.
The festivities will culminate with the lighting of the 40-foot pine tree in front of the hospital and holiday refreshments will be served.
The event is free and all are welcome. Information: Paula Anderson at 724-450-7196.
• Greenville Area School District is beginning preparations for a holiday dinner for senior citizens of the district at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 14. Doors open at Entertainment will be provided.
Reservations can be made by calling the high school office at 724-588-2500, ext. 2131, by Dec. 7. There is no cost for the dinner, but donations will be accepted.
FUNDRAISERS
• A craft and rummage sale, along with soup and baked goods, will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills. Lunch is available, including homemade soups, pies, sandwiches, and soup will be sold by the quart.
The event will also offer Christmas decorations, toys, jewelry, and household items. Many crafters and vendors will participate.
• West Middlesex United Methodist Church, 3123 Main St., will sponsor a Christmas baked goods sale from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the church. Gift sets are available to purchase.
• St. Anthony’s sarma (stuffed cabbage) sale and cookie walk will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the church Antonium at 804 Idaho St., Sharon. Take out only. Sarma is $3 each and must be preordered. To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489, no later than Dec. 12.
