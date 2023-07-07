Things to Do
MEETINGS
• Farrell Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Vey’s Pub and Grille, 3176 E State St., Hermitage. Classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
HISTORY
• Mercer resident Cindy Crytzer will perform a presentation on her book, “A Civil War Husband” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. The event is part of the Hall’s “Spotlight On” series, which is held the second Thursday of every month.
Crytzer’s book focuses on letters written by her great-great grandfather, Thomas D. Nelson, during the Civil War. Nelson served with the 100th Pennsylvania Infantry, known as the “Roundheads.”
Through his letters, Nelson details camp life through the food the soldiers ate, people he met and impressions of the towns and surrounding countryside. Also highlighted will be artifacts from the Soldiers & Sailors’ collection related to the 100th PA Infantry Regiment.
For those unable to attend, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Trust has streams on its Facebook and YouTube pages.
• Mahoning Valley Historical Society is sponsoring a “History to Go” tour to Hale Farm and Village and Sarah’s Vineyard on July 15.
Hale Farm and Village in Bath, Ohio, is a history museum depicting life in the 19th century through agricultural practices, and craft and trade demonstrations. The tour will stop at Sarah’s Vineyard for informal wine tasting, and food for purchase.
The tour bus departs from and returns to Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown Check-in is at 8:30 a.m., bus leaves at 9 and returns at 4 p.m.
Cost is $60 for adults, $50 for children under 12, and includes bus fare and admission price. For an additional $7 per person, guests can join a two-hour guided group tour. A box lunch is available for a price to be determined. Guests can also buy food during the tour or bring a brown bag lunch.
For more information or to register, call Linda Kostka at 330-743-2589, ext. 125.
FOOD
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road, Hermitage, is having a pierogie sale Friday, July 14. The potato-cheese variety are $9 a dozen. Orders can be picked up Friday from noon until 2 p.m. To order, call 724-981-0571 by Wednesday, July 12.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage will hold a polka Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rex Taneri Orchestra. An outdoor picnic will follow the service.
It is in recognition of the Slovak Republic’s national holiday Saints Cyril and Methodius Day.
