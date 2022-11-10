THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Mercer County NAACP will hold an election meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Farrell City Building, 500 Roemer Blvd., Farrell.
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 gathers for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are invited.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Byler’s Amish Restaurant, Liberty Street, Jamestown. All members and friends are welcome.
REUNIONS
• Sharon Steel Office Girls Reunion will be 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Red Lobster, Shenango Valley Freeway in Hermitage. Guests will order from the menu. All are welcome and asked to confirm or decline with Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077 or Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Sharon Beautification Commission will meet in downtown Sharon on Nov. 19 to set up holiday decorations. All volunteers should meet in the First National Bank parking lot downtown across from Donna’s Diner. Everyone is welcome.
• Black Sheep Players Theater troupe of RAA will present “A Christmas Pudding II” by David Birney at 7:30 p.m. Nov 25 and 26 and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon.
This holiday play includes music and stories of the season with a special video performance by actor Gerald Dickens, great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors and RAA members. Tickets may be purchased online at blacksheep.booktix.com or at the door. Information: info@blacksheepplayers.com.
• Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville will perform, “We Love Disney II,” a repertoire of songs from Disney classics, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at 40 Below in Sharon, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon. Disney princesses and other characters will be available for photos. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students.
• The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free. Food bank items will be collected.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. Call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
VETERANS{span class=”print_trim”}• Sharpsville Elementary School invites all Sharpsville veterans to an assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. Middle School Honor Society will be providing donuts and coffee at 9 a.m. in the gym lobby. Veterans are welcome to bring their spouses and child/grandchildren. The assembly will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the elementary gymnasium. Wearing of uniforms and medals is encouraged. FOOD
• Holy Cross Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, is selling pumpkin rolls for $15 each from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Cost is $15 each. To preorder, call 724-346-9937.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.