AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingocize; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Trivia Tuesday
» Wednesday – 11 a.m., speaker Ron Moore from Cigna; 12:30 p.m., blood pressure screening;
» Thursday – Thanksgiving party; 11 a.m., Greg Vanderveen entertains; 11 a.m., grief support group
» Friday – 11 a.m., cancer support group
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo/scratchoff/prize bingo with kelly Bianco from Promedics; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday — 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — Happy birthdays! 11 a.m. Chuck Thorpe entertains; 1 p.m., book club discusses “A Week in Winter,” by Maeve Binchy
» Thursday — Celebrating Thanksgiving; 11 a.m., Dan Hogan entertains
» Friday — No Total Body Fitness today; tailgating; 9:30 am., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m. Basement Band performs
Greenville Senior Center is located at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake include:
» Monday — Walberg Waffles; 10-11 a.m., COVID boosters
» Tuesday – 10 a.m. to noon, Medicare “giveaway” and advice on open enrollment
» Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., Prayer Group meets in back room; 11 a.m. free Thanksgiving throw pillow craft
» Thursday – 10 a.m., Thanksgiving craft; 11 a.m., Ventriloquist Cindy Speck; 1 to 3 p.m., line dancing
» Friday – 10:30 a.m., horse racing
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
FOOD
• A spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Nov. 12, at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Meals are dine in or take out. Cost is $14 for salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, beverage, and ice cream. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
• Friends of Gibson Manor in Jamestown will have its annual winter soup sale on Thursday, Nov. 17. Soups are cheesy potato, beef vegetable, and stuffed pepper. Carry out only with pick up from 3 to 5 p.m. Fresh baked cookies and pretzel will also be sold. Soups ordered by Nov. 14 are guaranteed. Later orders may not be filled. To order, call 724-932-3428 or 724-699-4254.
FOR SENIORS:
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer. Registration is required; call 800-559-4880 or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
