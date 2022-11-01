THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• Farrell Lions Club, 810 Lions Club Lane in Farrell, will host a spaghetti dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Eat in or take out. Cost is $12 per meal. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert, and beverage.
Information: John at 330-619-0342.
• Calvary United Methodist Church, 44 S. Mercer St., Greenville, will sponsor a beef vegetable soup sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Vegetable soup will be sold by the quart for $7.
• Sandy Lake Volunteer Fire House will serve pancakes starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3297 N. Main St., Sandy Lake. The $8 cost includes three pancakes, sausage, applesauce, and beverages. Proceeds benefit Sandy Lake Fire and Rescue, and the event is hosted by IOOF Sandy Lake Lodge 573. All are welcome.
• Holy Cross Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, is selling pumpkin rolls for $15 each from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Cost is $15 each. To preorder, call 724-346-9937.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Dorcas Ladies are teaming up with GBU Assembly 62 for their annual General Election bake sale on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. in the church social hall at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. There will be variety of baked goods, Haluski and stuffed cabbage.
FOR VETERANS
• Mercer Elementary School will honor veterans with a program at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in the elementary gymnasium.
Doors open at noon. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend.
HEALTH
• Trumbull Regional and Sharon Regional medical centers will host a free cardiac panel discussion and health screening from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Avalon Golf and Country Club at Squaw Creek. Join renowned cardiac experts, including Dr. Shyam Bhakta, Dr. Chinedu Angela Igwe, Dr. Fadi Naddour, Dr. Randy Metcalf, and Dr. George Joseph, for an informative panel discussion focused on heart health and the advanced heart care programs available at the hospitals.
Other hospital service lines will be in attendance and offer free screenings.
Refreshments, giveaways, and raffles will be available. To register for this free event, call 330-841-9155.
