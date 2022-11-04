THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free. Food bank items will be collected.
Veterans
• Sharpsville Elementary School invites all Sharpsville veterans to an assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. Middle School Honor Society will be providing donuts and coffee at 9 a.m. in the gym lobby. Veterans are welcome to bring their spouses and child/grandchildren. The assembly will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the elementary gymnasium. Wearing of uniforms and medals is encouraged.
FOOD
• Holy Cross Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, is selling pumpkin rolls for $15 each from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Cost is $15 each. To preorder, call 724-346-9937.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Dorcas Ladies are teaming up with GBU Assembly 62 for their annual General Election bake sale on Nov. 8. The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. in the church social hall at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Food items include a variety of baked goods, Haluski and stuffed cabbage.
• A homemade soup and baked goods sale is planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8, in the social hall of Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex.
• A spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Meals are dine in or take out. Cost is $14 for salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, beverage, and ice cream. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
• Friends of Gibson Manor in Jamestown will have its annual winter soup sale on Nov. 17. Soups are cheesy potato, beef vegetable, and stuffed pepper. Carry out only with pick up from 3 to 5 p.m. Fresh baked cookies and pretzel will also be sold. Soups ordered by Nov. 14 are guaranteed. Later orders may not be filled. To order, call 724-932-3428 or 724-699-4254.
• St. Anthony of Padua, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, will host a Thanksgiving bake sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Antonium church hall.
Plain Pogach is $6, plain bread is $7, raisin bread is $8, and cinnamon rolls, with or without raisins, are $10 a dozen. Deadline to oder cinnamon rolls is Nov. 20. Deadline to order breads is Nov. 21.
To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489 or Linda at 724-866-7488.
• Stateline Amish Church will hold a chicken dinner and benefit raffle from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Jamestown Lions Club, 209 Shenango St. The church is accepting donations to cover ongoing expenses.
Menu for the dinner is baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, noodles, stuffing, corn, cole slaw, dinner rolls, with a selection of pies for dessert.
For more information, or to order a dinner, call 570-428-5132 or, on the day of the event, 724-932-5589.
THANKSGIVING
• The Hubbard community is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Chestnut Ridge Church Of God. Dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m., or while the food lasts, on Nov. 12. The traditional menu will be roast turkey and all the sides. Everyone who plans to attend should pick up tickets at the church or from any church member.
This meal is dine-in only. Carry out is not available.
Chestnut Ridge Church is at 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard Township. Information: 330-534-0084.
• Sharon Salvation Army will serve its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Day feast at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Delivery of two meals per address is available to seniors living in a senior high rise complex or to anyone 60 years and older living in their own home. Reservations are required by Nov. 1. Call 724-347-5537.
FOR SENIORS:
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 800-559-4880 or online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingocize; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba
» Tuesday – Election Day; 10 a.m., prize bingo; 11 a.m., speaker Nikki Reckard
» Wednesday – Happy birthday party; 11 a.m., Tammie O’Marrie entertains; 12:30 p.m., blood pressure screening;
» Thursday – Veterans Day party; 11 a.m., Doug James entertains;
» Friday – Veterans Day, center closed.
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – 11 a.m., Speaker Julie Kobak, Thiel College, on “Age-related changes in cognition and communication.”
» Tuesday — 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — No Tai Chi; 11 a.m., speaker Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, on “Fall and Winter Safety.”
» Thursday — 11 a.m., Brett Allen Morgan performs
» Friday — Veterans Day, center closed.
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake include:
» Monday — 9:30 to 11 a.m., blood pressure screenings; 11 a.m., “Beating the Holiday Blues” with Tom Hall from Primary Health Network
» Tuesday – Noon, lunch
» Wednesday – Chili cook off: crockpots due by 11 a.m.
» Thursday – 9 a.m., special breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:11 a.m., Moment of Silence following presentation
» Friday – Veterans Day, center closed.
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Speaker is Reganne Wasko, director of the Warrior in HER Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization serving women in the Shenango Valley with chronic illnesses.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction.
The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Nov. 1. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.
The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
